Pick your perfect Christmas tree with Farmer Joe – Opening 22nd November!

Christmas is coming early to the countryside this year as Farmer Joe officially opens his gates for Pick-Your-Own (PYO) Christmas Tree sales at Arscott Farm from Friday 22nd November 2025, open daily from 10am to 6pm.

Visitors will be spoilt for choice with over 1,500 freshly cut Christmas Trees

Visitors will be spoilt for choice with over 1,500 freshly cut, sustainably sourced British-grown Christmas trees ready to take pride of place in homes across the region. There’s a tree for every taste and budget – and fresh stock will be arriving throughout December to keep the selection looking and smelling its very best.

Farmer Joe’s Festive Market

And it’s not just about trees! Farmer Joe’s festive market will be brimming with handmade wreaths, mistletoe, and seasonal fresh produce, all lovingly grown or sourced from trusted local suppliers.

Whether you’re after a rustic centrepiece, a bundle of mistletoe for a little holiday magic, or some home-grown vegetables for your Christmas dinner table, you’ll find it here.

Christmas Delivered

For those who prefer to have Christmas delivered to their door, online ordering and home delivery are available — so you can enjoy the full Farmer Joe experience without leaving the warmth of your living room. And when the festivities are over, Farmer Joe’s commitment to sustainability continues, with a tree recycling service available after Twelfth Night, ensuring every Christmas tree is responsibly reused or composted.

In true festive spirit, Farmer Joe transforms into “Farmer Christmas” for the season, spreading cheer and a touch of country magic to every visitor. His mission? To make sure every family takes home a tree that’s fresh, fragrant, and full of Christmas joy.

So gather your family, wrap up warm, and head to the farm from 22nd November to kick off your Christmas celebrations the natural way — with a real tree, real people, and real festive spirit. Plus enjoy a complimentary mince pie and mulled wine.

For more information, directions, and online orders, visit arscottfarm.co.uk/christmas.

