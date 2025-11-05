Telford photographer’s takeaway tales come to Shrewsbury

A new exhibition by Telford-born photographer Dave E Gillespie is set to open in Shrewsbury later this month, offering a fascinating look at the often-overlooked world of the great British takeaway.

Titled ‘Now Frying’, the photo series captures the vibrant and varied landscape of takeaways across the UK. The exhibition will be hosted at Swan Hill Studio in Shrewsbury from 20 November to 4 December.

Gillespie’s work goes beyond a simple snapshot of fast-food joints. He views these establishments as crucial cultural touchstones.

“Takeaways are places that are often overlooked but say a lot about everyday life, migration, and our changing high streets,” explains Gillespie.

His photographs document the unique character and human stories found within these essential hubs of local communities, highlighting their role in the fabric of modern Britain.

National Recognition

The exhibition follows a significant achievement for the photographer, who has been selected to be featured in the prestigious Portrait of Britain Vol. 8 by the British Journal of Photography (BJP). This national recognition for a portrait from another series underscores Gillespie’s talent for capturing compelling images that resonate with contemporary British experience.

Locals and art enthusiasts are encouraged to visit Swan Hill Studio to see the ‘Now Frying’ series, which promises a fresh and insightful perspective on a familiar subject. The exhibition runs for two weeks and offers a chance to support a talented Shropshire-born artist.

Now Frying by Dave E Gillespie takes place from 20 November – 4 December at Swan Hill Studio, Shrewsbury.