Shropshire’s Own Riot Women: Untamed Shrews keep the spirit of rock & roll alive

Shropshire’s all-female rock band Untamed Shrews are proving that real women still have plenty to say in rock and roll. Formed by a group of friends who also happen to be teachers, NHS workers and working mums, the band have become local champions of fun, friendship and female confidence on stage.

Shropshire’s all-female rock band Untamed Shrews. Photo: Manel Riera

Following the success of the Riot Women TV series, which celebrates women making their mark in music, Untamed Shrews embody that same energy at a grassroots level – bold, unapologetic and fuelled by real life rather than rock-star myths.

Born from the same spirit as the Riot Women movement, Untamed Shrews formed to prove that women with full-time jobs, families and real-world responsibilities can still tear up a stage. What started as a few friends jamming in lockdown has grown into one of Shropshire’s most exciting live bands.

Their first gig was at Shropshire Oktoberfest 2021, a nerve-racking but unforgettable debut that kick-started a run of shows across the region. Since then, they’ve played venues including Shrewsbury’s Albert’s Shed, Percy’s Whitchurch and The Robin 2 in Bilston, sharing bills with acts like Roxette UK and helping raise funds for Hope House and Lingen Davies.

They’ve also been shortlisted three times for the Shropshire Music Awards, something they put down to the loyal crowds who follow them from gig to gig.

“We’re not trying to be perfect. We’re just real women making noise and having a great time,” says Sally. “That’s the whole point of Riot Women for us: it’s about joy, strength and showing up as yourself.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Untamed Shrews are set to play bigger stages and festival slots, including their return to LOOPFEST:

“You haven’t come to watch a band, you’ve come to be in one for the night,” adds Lisa. “That’s what we want people to feel.”

Authentic, relatable and loud, Untamed Shrews are Shropshire’s own Riot Women – proving that fearless rock and roll never goes out of style.