Telford Tree of Light appeal launches for 2025 with ambitious £50k target!

The spirit of giving is officially underway in Telford as the Rotary Telford Tree of Light Charity launched its annual appeal on Monday at Telford Shopping Centre.

The 2025 Telford Tree of Light launch

This year, the charity has set an ambitious goal of £50,000, aiming to top last year’s incredible fundraising total of over £40,000, all thanks to the generosity of the local community.

The appeal offers a heartfelt way for residents to remember cherished loved ones – and now even beloved pets – during the festive period while supporting seven vital local causes. For a minimum donation of just £5, a name and a short message can be displayed around the spectacular Tree of Light throughout Christmas.

Supporting Seven Local Causes

Every penny raised from the appeal will be distributed amongst a group of local charities that provide essential services and support across the region: Severn Hospice, Hope House Children’s Hospice, Telford MNDA (Motor Neurone Disease Association), Telford Prostate Cancer Support Group, Telford MIND Support Group, Shropshire Search and Rescue and The Veteran’s Cafe in Madeley.

Easier Than Ever to Donate

Donating and dedicating a name has been made significantly easier with the launch of a brand new website at telfordtreeoflight.org.uk. The site is already seeing donations “flooding in,” according to the organisers, and it includes a special new ‘Pets’ page for remembering four-legged family members.

For those who prefer to donate in person, application forms are available at Customer Services at Telford Centre. These can be completed easily and dropped off at the desk or posted back in the envelope provided.

Official Switch-On

The spectacular Tree of Light will be installed and officially switched on at the Telford Centre (near Frasers) on Thursday, 13th November at 4pm.

The honour of illuminating the tree will go to Brad Fitt, the popular pantomime dame, alongside Ryan Kennedy from Shropshire Live.

Residents are encouraged to come along to the switch-on event to show their support.

Names of loved ones and pets will be displayed around the Tree throughout the entire Christmas period, with updates made weekly as donations are received. The display will be constantly manned by local Rotarians, and the appeal remains open for donations right up until Christmas Day.