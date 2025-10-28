Shrewsbury Restaurant Week – bigger, better and bursting with local flavour

Food lovers in Shropshire are enjoying Shrewsbury Restaurant Week, which is currently underway until Sunday, 2 November.

Natalie Jenkins of Moreish in Shrewsbury Market Hall

Following its debut last year, this year’s Restaurant Week is bigger and better, featuring more than 60 exclusive offers from over 30 town centre venues – from fine dining to street food, and cocktails to coffee.

The week-long event is a partnership between Shrewsbury BID and local food entrepreneur and chef Steve Guy (of The Hungry Guy and named Slow Food Chef of the Year 2024), marketing and events specialist Saskia Guy, the team commissioned to curate the event for 2025.

- Advertisement -

Together they’ve brought together a line-up of special offers and foodie deals designed to showcase the best of Shrewsbury’s hospitality scene.

“We’re thinking bigger and better this year,” said Steve Guy. “Shrewsbury is so close to my heart – the food here is incredible, but it’s the people behind it who make it special. I’m thrilled to help celebrate the town’s hospitality talent and give everyone the chance to go somewhere they might not usually go and experience something new.”

How it works

For foodie explorers, taking part is simple:

Visit originalshrewsbury.co.uk, then choose the venue you want to visit and browse their Restaurant Week offers. Then pop your email into the form and go eat!

Diners can choose as many as they like – there’s no limit! Shave some pennies off your work lunch by day and finally book that three course, all-out date night you’ve been planning by night

Each offer will be emailed to your inbox – show this email to your server to claim it

Offer values range from £5 to £35, with highlights including £5 coffee and cake at The Ol’Chemist, two boxes or wraps + two baklavas from Plantkind for just £15, Michelin Guide-approved The Walrus’s unique KFD (Kentucky Fried Duck) & a drink for £10, and an 18 piece sushi platter & drink for £18 from Sushi Kaji.

“With Steve and Saskia’s expertise and passion for Shrewsbury’s food scene, and the enthusiasm of Shrewsbury’s hospitality businesses to get behind it, Restaurant Week 2025 is shaping up to be a real highlight of the autumn calendar,” said EJ Hopson-VandenBos, Shrewsbury BID. “It’s a brilliant way to celebrate our local businesses and encourage people to explore what’s on their doorstep.”

Jay McDonnel, owner of The Alb, said, “The team at The Alb are thrilled to be taking part in Shrewsbury Restaurant Week for the second year running!

“It’s a real privilege to stand alongside over thirty incredible food and drink businesses from across the town, each showcasing some of the very best that Shrewsbury has to offer.”

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming you through our doors and treating you to our £10 deal running all week,” he added. “It’s the perfect excuse to join us for great food, great drinks, and great company.

“A huge thank you to Shrewsbury Restaurant Week, Shrewsbury BID, The Hungry Guy, and all involved for their continued support of local businesses and the vibrant food scene here in Shrewsbury.”