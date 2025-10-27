New Myths, Legends & Folklore Trail brings Shropshire stories to life

This autumn, Shrewsbury BID launches its brand-new Mini Mural Trail: The Myths, Legends and Folktales of Shropshire, inviting residents and visitors alike to wander the streets in search of the region’s stories, brought to life in colourful murals on signal boxes and bollards.

From phantom coaches to sleeping dragons and buried giants, the trail features artworks and stories inspired by local folklore, myths and legends, including appearances from familiar historic names like Mad Jack Mytton, Wild Humphrey Kynaston and more.

The artworks began appearing around town early in 2025 and were completed in August – now, each one is linked to a story via the trail map, enabling folklore explorers to bring each mural to life.

A free printed trail map, designed by Shrewsbury’s Charlotte Tisdale, will be available from Shrewsbury Museum’s Visitor Information Centre and over 20 further shops, cafes and leisure attractions. For the first time, this trail map comes in a convenient printed design that folds down into a wallet-sized card and unfolds into a map to guide you on your way around the town.

The artworks were created by a number of local artists including Matt Sewell, Saffron Russell, Mollie Vickers, Emma Williams, Briony Horton, Kirsty Worrow and more.

“This trail seeks to deepen appreciation for Shropshire’s rich storytelling heritage, weaving together history, myth and art to engage people in their town environment,” said Stephanie Mansell-Jones, Project Lead, Shrewsbury BID. “It encourages exploration of the town, boosts footfall to local shops and cultural venues, and provides a fresh lens through which to view familiar streets.”

“Autumn is the perfect time to give our folklore some attention, and we hope people will have fun hunting down each piece, plus the twenty-two stories they link to,” she continued. “It’s part art, part walk, part storybook!”

“It was really exciting to be part of this new trail,” said Charlotte Tisdale. “I’ve always loved mythology and folklore, so it was great to dive into those stories. So many of them were new to me, even after living here all my life, and I think people will love following the route and discovering them for themselves.”

Fay Bailey, Culture and Heritage Development Manager, Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery, said of the trail, “Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery are delighted to act as pick up point for the Myths and Legends Trail. We have an abundance of interesting characters and fantastic folklore associated with Shropshire, as well as a huge amount of creative talent, and it’s been a delight

to watch the project unfold over the last six months. Pop into the museum shop and Visitor Information Centre to pick up your trail leaflet.”