Shropshire Charity Lottie’s Way: The Charlotte Hope Foundation to host Gala Dinner to raise funds for underprivileged children

Shropshire charity Lottie’s Way are set to host a gala dinner at Shrewsbury Town Football Club to raise funds for underprivileged young adults and children.

Charlotte Hope, volunteered in Kenya

The gala will take place on 7th February 2026, from 7pm until 1am and will include a three-course meal, dance, auction and live music from Top Bananas.

The night will also feature several star guests, including chair of the FA Debbie Hewitt, ex-footballers Dave Edwards and Steve Biggins, as well as sports broadcaster and presenter Gary Newbon MBE.

Lottie’s Way are a charitable foundation who were set up to make a difference in the lives of underprivileged young people, through providing access to resources and education to those who are unable to receive it due to poverty or other barriers.

The charity is named after and was created in memory of Charlotte Hope, who tragically lost her life at the age of 19. Lottie’s Way look to continue Charlotte’s passion for helping children access education around the world.

Charlotte dreamed of becoming a primary school teacher and had hoped to teach in Kenya to continue her belief in the power of education to transform lives.

Following her passing in 2023, her father Neil and brother Chris established Lottie’s Way to continue her legacy.

Since its establishment, Lottie’s Way has looked to partner with organisations and charities worldwide to identify those in need and provide school materials and funding to enhance children’s opportunities.

Tables of 10 are priced at £750 with proceeds going towards the foundation’s projects.

Organisers are encouraging local businesses to show their support by attending the event, sponsoring part of the evening or donating raffle and auction prizes.

To book tickets for the gala dinner, click here.