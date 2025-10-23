Listen Live
Thursday, October 23, 2025
Shropshire author shines light on forgotten Victorian murder in new book

Updated:
Jake Foulger
By Jake Foulger

An author from Shropshire has published a new book uncovering the chilling true story of the murder of a young girl which shocked locals more than a century ago.

The Murder of Polly Mayos, written by Sarah-Louise Davies
The Murder of Polly Mayos, written by Sarah-Louise Davies

The Murder of Polly Mayos, written by Sarah-Louise Davies, explores the events surrounding the 19th-century death of Polly Mayos, a young girl whose remains were found in Apley Pool, near Wellington.

At the time, the case garnered attention from around the world and was covered by newspapers globally. Despite living next to Apley Woods for most of her life, Sarah-Louise had never heard of Polly Mayos, until she stumbled across her name in a blog post.

Initially, Sarah-Louise was just curious about Polly’s story, but what followed was two years of extensive research and a fully-fledged book.

This is the first book Sarah-Louise has published, she said: “Polly’s story is a true story which is a tragic and painful one. She needs to be remembered, for her ghost does not rest until her story is told.

“At first, I only intended to write a short post about Polly for my genealogy Facebook page, Ancestors Bridge, but the more I uncovered, the more I realised her story has never been properly told.

“I found inaccuracies in several online accounts and books. It became clear that Polly’s case had been misrepresented and eventually forgotten over time.”

Sarah-Louise was inspired to set the record straight and dived into researching the case, uncovering overlooked records and court documents. She discovered Polly’s story was far more than a local ghost tale, it was a harrowing reflection of Victorian society’s limited understanding of child abuse.

Sarah-Louise incorporated her study of the Cinderella Effect, which is a psychological study which suggests that children living with their stepparents may be at greater risk of abuse.

Originally from Herefordshire, Polly’s family moved to Shrewsbury but were forced to live after concerns were raised about abuse in the household.

When Polly’s father secured new work, the family relocated to Kynnersley, just weeks before her death.

The Murder of Polly Mayos is a must-read for fans of local history, folklore and true crime. It not only uncovers the heartbreaking fate of a young girl but also gives readers a deeper insight into Shropshire’s societal history and forgotten voices of the past.

The book is now available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle formats.

