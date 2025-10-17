Santa’s Little Stars Campaign to bring Christmas magic to Shropshire’s children

Shropshire-based charity Little Stars has officially launched its 2025 Santa’s Little Stars Campaign, a vital initiative set to run from 27th October to 30th November 2025.

Santa’s Little Stars Campaign

In partnership with The Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury, the campaign aims to ensure that children and pregnant women across the county who are facing hardship do not go without a gift this Christmas.

With the persistent strain of the cost-of-living crisis, the charity anticipates this to be its most crucial year yet. The 2025 tagline, “Every Child Deserves a Little Christmas Magic,” reflects their mission to provide a moment of joy for every child they support, from birth up to age 17, as well as thoughtful gifts for expectant mothers.

- Advertisement -

A Growing Impact

Since its inception, the campaign has gone from strength to strength, establishing itself as a key community effort. Over the past four years, Santa’s Little Stars has assisted 1,471 children across Shropshire, distributing thousands of gifts generously donated by the public.

Little Stars works closely with referral partners to identify the families most in need, ensuring gifts reach those who truly require support. Last year, thanks to the community’s incredible generosity, the charity was able to provide more than one present to each child, a level of support they hope to maintain for 2025.

Leanne, Founder and CEO of Little Stars, emphasised the campaign’s importance: “Christmas should be magical for every child. With your support, we can make sure children in our community don’t miss out on receiving a gift. Together, we can spread a little Christmas magic across Shropshire.”

Community Partnership at The Darwin

The campaign is once again bolstered by the support of The Darwin Centre, which plays a crucial role by hosting public drop-off points and encouraging community involvement.

Kevin Lockwood, Centre Manager at The Darwin, expressed his pride in the collaboration. “We are so proud to once again support the Santa’s Little Stars campaign here at The Darwin. It is a truly special initiative that brings our community together to make a real difference for families across Shropshire.”

“The generosity we see from shoppers, businesses, and local groups is always inspiring, and we’re delighted to provide collection points within the centre to help make donating as easy as possible. Every gift donated helps to spread a little Christmas magic, and we are thrilled to play our part in ensuring children and families have something to smile about this festive season.”

How to Get Involved

The community is encouraged to support this vital initiative in several ways:

Donate a Gift: New, unwrapped toys in their original packaging can be dropped off at collection points throughout The Darwin Centre, located outside the Collective, The Entertainer, and Clarks Shoes.

Visit the Charity Shop: Gifts can also be dropped off directly at the Little Stars Charity Shop, on the lower level of The Darwin, during opening hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10am–2pm.

Donate Online: For those who prefer to give financially, a dedicated JustGiving page has been set up for the campaign.

Workplace or Organisation Involvement: Businesses, schools, and community groups can organise a toy collection, run a Christmas jumper day, or set up an office donation point to help.

Whether by donating a toy, organising a workplace collection, or giving online, every act of kindness will help bring a little Christmas magic to a child who might otherwise go without.

For more information, please visit littlestarscharity.org or contact corporate@littlestarscharity.org.