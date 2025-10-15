Just Credit Union are putting the cheer back into Christmas

Christmas is fast approaching and Just Credit Union the regions not for profit savings and loans co-operative wants to help people avoid the post-Christmas financial blues!

Steve Barras Development Manager at Just Credit Union said, “After the Christmas fun is over, it’s easy to end up facing big bills in the New Year. A quarter of people in the UK are worried about going into debt this Christmas. With a bit of planning, it’s possible to have a great Christmas without running into trouble next year.”

Just Credit Union have shared some Christmas Hints and Tips and key piece of advice is to set a budget early and stick to it, and start putting little aside each week. Whilst it may be a little late for this year, set a reminder for early in 2026 to start a Just Credit Union Christmas savings account.

Steve said: “One of the key pitfalls is building up unplanned Christmas debts. It is easy to make purchases on credit cards overdraft or Buy Now Pay Later offers which quickly mount up .If you do need to borrow this year, make sure you have planned the borrowing and it’s from a reputable registered organisation who will insure its affordable.”

Affordable Loans

Just Credit Union make sure any loan is affordable and sets up a savings account, to help build up some money for a rainy day or for next Christmas.

People who live or work in the region can apply to join the cooperative and for apply for a new loan at the same time. Loans are available from £300. You can find out more about their flexible, fair and responsible Christmas Loans, check what repayment will be and apply at Christmas Saver Loans.

Just Credit Union is a not-for-profit community bank owned by its members and managed for their mutual benefit. Just Credit Union provides a safe home for savings with access to affordable, low-cost loans. Membership is open to anyone who lives or works in Shropshire or Telford & Wrekin.

Just Credit Union are authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and part of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FCSC).

