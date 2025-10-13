Listen Live
Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen is heading to Oswestry for book signing

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Fans of “The Yorkshire Shepherdess,” Amanda Owen, will have a chance to meet the beloved TV star and author when she visits Oswestry next month to promote her new children’s book, Christmas Tales from the Farm.

Amanda with her horse Hazel

Amanda, known for sharing her life as a mother of nine and a first-generation farmer on her 2000-acre hill farm, Ravenseat, in North Yorkshire, is making a stop at Booka Bookshop in Oswestry on Sunday, November 9th, from 12 pm to 2 pm.

The Shropshire visit is part of a double-signing event that day, which will also see her visit Linghams Bookshop in Heswall later in the afternoon.

The new book, Christmas Tales from the Farm, is a collection of festive short stories aimed at middle-grade readers aged 7-11. It draws inspiration from Amanda’s real-life adventures with her family and the menagerie of animals at Ravenseat.

“Winter, and Christmas in particular, is a special time of joy and adventure at Ravenseat,” Amanda Owen says. “Whether that’s discovering animals who have come to the farm to shelter from the weather, like the barn owls, or the festive family traditions we’ve followed for years, like our own version of the Winter Olympics.”

The charmingly illustrated collection, featuring artwork by Becca Hall, introduces readers to characters both two-legged and four, including a “runaway reindeer,” “very special chickens,” and a “clever sheepdog” lost in the snow.

The TV star’s connection with the public continues to grow following the success of her show Our Yorkshire Farm and her latest series, Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids. She is already a five-time Sunday Times bestselling author, and Christmas Tales from the Farm marks the first of seven planned children’s books with publisher Puffin.

Fans who attend the Oswestry event will be able to purchase a copy of the book and have it signed and personalised by Amanda.

The visit is expected to draw a large crowd of local well-wishers and young readers eager to meet the celebrated shepherdess. Christmas Tales from the Farm is available now, and with the festive season approaching, it is being touted as a perfect Christmas gift.

