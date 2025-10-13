Award-winning film ‘The Run’ highlights urgent need for foster carers

Shropshire Fostering is urging local residents to consider fostering after the premiere of ‘The Run’, the seventh fostering awareness film from award-winning producers ReelTwentyFive.

‘The Run’ is the seventh fostering awareness film from award-winning producers ReelTwentyFive. Image: Supplied by CAN Digital

What started as a small local project in the Midlands is now a major nationwide campaign involving over 90 local authority fostering services, project managed by CAN Digital.

‘The Run’ is set to be the most ambitious jointly funded fostering film project yet. The film focuses on Tom, an 11-year-old boy, contrasting his need to run – away from danger, a chaotic home life, to get to school in time for breakfast club because he’s hungry – with running as a sport.

Despite the disadvantages Tom faces before being fostered – not even having PE kit for school – he’s good at running and the film climaxes with Tom taking part in an athletics tournament, running in a stadium, with the support of his new foster family.

It’s Tom’s chance to shine. Can Tom win his race? On the track and in his life?

Erika Ower, Service Manager for Adoption and Fostering, at Shropshire Council said:

“The message of this project is very simple, but so important – we need foster carers and we need people to foster for Shropshire Fostering.”

“This sentiment applies across the country, which is why this project has grown into a national campaign. ‘The Run’ is a brilliant, emotional film none of us could have produced on our own, which is why this partnership is so important.

“We have an engaging, high-quality film – which is great for all of us – but the message is loud and clear; there’s an urgent need for more foster carers to step forward across the country. Here in Shropshire, we need caring people to join us at Shropshire Fostering and make a real difference.”

That message is at the core of the film project. Local authority fostering services are under pressure like never before as more children need a safe, stable home. This is combined with increased competition from independent fostering agencies to recruit foster carers.

The film’s project director Rachel Brown explained:

“This whole project grew out of the constant struggle to recruit foster carers, when you have limited resources. By working as a group – which has grown from 12 to over 90 councils across the country – we’ve found a way to raise our voice and shout.

“I say shout quite deliberately – because this is a national emergency. Make no mistake, children’s futures depend on having homes to give them a supportive, nurturing upbringing.

“‘The Run’ won’t change things on its own, but we hope that everyone who sees it, will at least pause for thought, hopefully stepping forward to help our most vulnerable children and young people.”

One thing is for sure, there are children like Tom all over the country.

To watch the film and find out more about making a difference in Shropshire, visit shropshirefostering.co.uk.