Secrets beneath the soil: Ancient artefacts emerge from Roman settlement on Attingham Estate

A trove of remarkable artefacts, including part of a 2,000-year-old hand-decorated incense bowl and a Roman coin pre-dating the conquest of Britain, have been unearthed at the National Trust’s Attingham Estate in Shropshire.

A Roman ring key foind during the excavation. Photo: National Trust / Jayne Gough

The discoveries made during a recent archaeological dig are offering significant new insights into the lives and landscape surrounding the nearby Wroxeter Roman City.

The two-week ‘Attingham Unearthed’ pilot project, which concluded in September, saw professional archaeologists work side-by-side with volunteers and members of the public to explore significant features identified in a landmark geophysical survey last year.

Excavations revealed three key areas: a Roman shrine, a Roman industrial complex, and an earlier Iron Age roundhouse. Together, these sites paint a picture of Attingham’s hidden landscape as a productive, sacred, and lived-in space, closely connected to trade, belief, and military activity on the fringes of Roman Britain’s fourth-largest city.

A Glimpse into Roman Life

Among the most evocative finds was a fragment of a hand-decorated incense bowl, discovered at the heart of the Roman shrine enclosure. This deeply personal artefact provides a rare connection to the spiritual practices of the era.

Further illuminating the site’s history was a Roman coin dating to around 150 BC, remarkably predating the Roman occupation of Britain. Experts suggest the coin may have travelled across Europe with a soldier or trader, offering clues about long-distance movement and personal possessions.

Other significant finds include:

– A metal helmet handle, surprisingly well-preserved and linked to the Roman military presence, possibly belonging to a soldier stationed at Wroxeter.

– A metal acorn, likely a decorative feature from a piece of furniture, symbolising fertility and strength in Roman culture.

– A ceramic candlestick base, found within the industrial enclosure, hinting that domestic and work life were closely intertwined.

An Inclusive Model for Archaeology

The ‘Attingham Unearthed’ project marks a new, inclusive approach to archaeological research for the National Trust. The project was conceived as a sustainable, hands-on experience, placing public participation at its core. Schools, youth groups, and community organisations joined volunteers in activities ranging from washing finds to test pit excavations.

Participants completing a section drawing with the help of a National Trust archaeologist Janine Young. Photo: National Trust / Jayne Gough

The dig was guided by leading experts, including Time Team archaeologist Matt Williams and Dr Roger White, the foremost expert on Wroxeter Roman City and its hinterland.

Mark Agnew, General Manager of the Attingham Estate, commented on the success of the pilot: “This pilot project marks an exciting new approach for the Trust. For the first time, visitors could book a place to dig alongside archaeologists… What makes this project so innovative is its hands-on, sustainable approach. It transforms traditional excavation into a shared experience that supports research, conservation, and public participation.”

Dr Roger White hailed the impact of the fieldwork, stating: “The dig may have been small in scale, but its impact is enormous. This fortnight has made a significant, and important, contribution to our understanding of Wroxeter and its immediate surroundings.”

The project’s findings will not only deepen the understanding of Attingham’s wider history but are also being used to shape a model for sustainable and inclusive archaeology, with plans to expand to other National Trust sites across the UK.

The unearthed objects will be cleaned, conserved, and evaluated before going on display to the public in 2026.