Local volunteers needed to help tackle loneliness across Shropshire

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire-based charity is appealing for volunteers to help combat loneliness and social isolation in the community.

Chatterbox is a free telephone befriending service – Image By Liza Summer

Omega: Ending Isolation, Ending Loneliness is a small charity with a big mission — to connect and support people who are feeling alone, both in Shropshire and across the UK.

Founded in 2007 as a specialist end-of-life care charity, Omega has since evolved to meet the changing needs of its clients. While not all those supported are facing end-of-life situations, many share the same challenge: a daily struggle with loneliness and disconnection.

Befriending and Support Services

Through a range of befriending and support services, Omega helps people build resilience, find companionship, and stay independent. Two of its most popular initiatives are:

Chatterbox, a free telephone befriending service that matches socially isolated people with DBS-checked volunteer befrienders for weekly conversations.

Letterbox, a free pen-pal service offering friendship and connection through handwritten letters.

These simple but powerful programmes have transformed lives — but the charity urgently needs more volunteers to keep up with growing demand.

“Loneliness is on the rise, and our services are currently at capacity,” said Adam Heywood, a member of the Omega team. “We’re desperate for help recruiting more volunteers for Chatterbox. Just one hour a week can make a huge difference to someone who may have no one else to talk to.”

Volunteering with Chatterbox is flexible and rewarding. Volunteers can make their weekly calls from home, spending around an hour chatting with their matched client about everyday topics — families, hobbies, and shared interests. Each placement runs for six months, amounting to roughly 26 hours of volunteering time that can change a life.

If you enjoy chatting, listening, and making meaningful connections, Omega would love to hear from you.

To find out more or to register your interest, visit omega.uk.net.

