Listen Live
15 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

New cookbook “GINGER” celebrates the spice that built a town – and a dream

Features
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Local baker Andrew Walker launches his first book to inspire home bakers and help fund a traditional bakery in Market Drayton, The Home of Gingerbread.

Local baker Andrew Walker has turned his lifelong love of baking into a beautiful new cookbook
Local baker Andrew Walker has turned his lifelong love of baking into a beautiful new cookbook

Shropshire home cook Andrew Walker has turned his lifelong love of baking into a beautiful new cookbook – GINGER, the first in his Brick-By-Brick series – celebrating one of Britain’s most beloved and historic ingredients.

Published on 1 November 2025, GINGER is packed with over 60 recipes showing home bakers how to transform fresh ginger root into six versatile forms – including Stem Ginger, Ginger Syrup, Ginger Juice, Ginger Paste, Pickled Ginger, and Ginger Powder – and then use them in everything from spice mixes to classic bakes and festive favourites.

- Advertisement -

With stunning photography throughout, the book guides readers through making Mixed Spice, Quatre Épices, Speculaas, Lebkuchen, Gingerbread Spice, and Pumpkin Spice, before moving on to indulgent recipes that celebrate each one. It’s designed to help bakers rediscover ginger in new and exciting ways.

“This book is my love letter to ginger – a spice that’s brought warmth and comfort to my kitchen for as long as I can remember,” says Andrew. “Writing GINGER is also the first step in a bigger dream: to open a traditional bakery in Market Drayton, the historic home of gingerbread. Every recipe and every copy sold helps bring that dream a little closer.”

Andrew, a home cook from Shropshire, has spent 30 years collecting cookbooks, attending dozens of cookery courses, and running an online cake shop that shipped homemade bakes across the UK during the pandemic. In 2021, he won the #SBS Small Business Sunday competition, receiving a business boost from retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis, whom he later met in 2022. His new book brings together all that experience, along with his passion for community and craft baking.

GINGER is available in hardback from Amazon and Waterstones, and as a Kindle edition.

A special signed edition can also be ordered directly from Andrew’s website gingerbreadbakery.co.uk.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP