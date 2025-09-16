Young Shropshire girl earns every Rainbows Badge in a remarkable guiding feat

A seven-year-old girl from Shropshire has achieved a remarkable milestone within the Girlguiding community, earning every single badge available in the Rainbows section.

Bronwyn has earned every Rainbows badge

Bronwyn’s impressive feat highlights her dedication and curiosity, and serves as an inspiring example for other young girls across the county.

Rainbows, the section of Girlguiding for girls aged four to seven, offers a diverse range of badges across six themes, including “Know Myself” and “Skills for My Future.” Each badge is designed to help girls develop confidence, creativity, and compassion.

- Advertisement -

Over the past three years, Bronwyn has worked tirelessly both at home and during her unit meetings to complete every interest badge, skills builder, and theme award. Her hard work has culminated in the Gold Award, the highest accolade a Rainbow can achieve.

Her family shared that Bronwyn’s achievement is a testament to her love for learning and her determination. They also praised the unwavering support from her local Rainbows leaders, who they say embody the empowering spirit of the Girlguiding programme.

This extraordinary accomplishment not only showcases Bronwyn’s personal growth but also shines a light on the value of the Guiding movement. Her story is a shining example of how girls can learn new skills, explore their interests, and build character in a supportive and encouraging environment.

Her family hopes that her journey will inspire other young girls in Shropshire and beyond to embrace the adventure of guiding and discover their own potential.