Hickory’s Smokehouse brings the flavours of the American South to Telford

A new smokehouse and bar, bringing the flavours of the American South to Telford, has opened its doors three days ahead of schedule.

The Telford Hickory’s team

Hickory’s Smokehouse, located in Priorslee, was originally due to open next Monday but is now welcoming customers from 4pm today, Friday, September 12th.

This new venue is the second Shropshire location for the company, which already has a hugely popular restaurant in Shrewsbury. Inspired by years of road-tripping and exploring the American backwaters, the team behind the venture has spent years perfecting their recipes to bring authentic Southern BBQ to the UK.

A Taste of Home

General Manager, Jim Hadley, a proud Telford local, says the opening is a “dream come true” for him, as it feels like “coming home.” The team has poured their passion for Southern culture into the new restaurant, carefully curating every detail, from quirky bric-a-brac brought back from their travels to photos of their own adventures in the Southern States.

The venue is split into two distinct areas. The bar offers a cool, sports-themed atmosphere with multiple big screens showing both US and UK sports, while the restaurant area is designed for family time and get-togethers, featuring large booths and cosy corners. Outside, a year-round seating area provides a relaxing space, complete with blankets and hot water bottles for when the Telford temperatures feel less like Tennessee. There are even a couple of heated private dining huts for an extra special experience.

What’s on the Menu?

The menu is a feast for BBQ lovers, packed with classic smokehouse dishes. Expect authentic Memphis ribs, Texas-style brisket, and BBQ pulled pork, all smoked low and slow in “Ole Hickory” and “Southern Pride” smokers that have been shipped all the way from the US.

Beyond the BBQ, the menu also features a wide variety of burgers, subs, steaks, and fajitas, alongside appetisers, sides, and vegetarian options. And for those with a sweet tooth, there are quirky desserts and “instagrammable” milkshakes, plus a collection of over 25 top-class bourbons. The bar also serves easy-drinking session ales and a wide range of craft beers.

The team behind the restaurant prides themselves on their ethos of serving everyone, from “no teeth to false teeth.” So whether you’re looking for a family brunch, a quick lunch, an evening out, or just a drink with friends while watching the match, the new smokehouse aims to provide the full Southern experience. The advice from the team is simple: book early and arrive hungry.