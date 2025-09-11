Cancer charity’s Titty Trail returns with two new routes for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

A well-known hiking event – hosted by the region’s primary cancer charity – is set to return this October with the support of a Telford based business.

Members of the Cedo team proudly supporting Lingen Davies Cancer Support

The Titty Trail is an innovative cancer awareness event from Lingen Davies Cancer Support and is being held in two routes this year – south Shropshire and Aberystwyth. The event is being organised in line with breast cancer awareness month in October to highlight the signs and symptoms and the importance of early diagnosis. Around 46,000 people in England and 2,600 in Wales are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

Walkers can take on one, or both of the routes this year for a full weekend of Titty Trails – the Aberystwyth event being held on Saturday, 11th October and the Shropshire equivalent on Sunday, 12th October. Spectacular views and plentiful refreshments are promised along both routes.

Lingen Davies is working with expedition leaders SkyBlue Adventures to deliver the unique event. Participants can opt to walk or trail run the routes, with a guided and self-guided options for walkers.

Lingen Davies Cancer Support recently launched a brand-new £5 million fundraising appeal to develop cancer services at Princess Royal Hospital, Telford. The appeal will see a new chemotherapy unit open at Princess Royal Hospital, doubling capacity across the region. The charity also delivers a cancer awareness service – LifeLive – promoting the signs and symptoms of cancer, and the importance of early diagnosis in the wider community.

The Shropshire event is being sponsored by Cedo, leading household cleaning product supplier, based in Telford.

The Cedo Team, said: Our employees selected Lingen Davies as our charity of the year for 2025, due to the integral work they do in our local community offering essential support to people living with and beyond cancer.

“Building on from our successful sponsorship of the Telford ColourFest in May, we are now delighted to announce that we will be supporting the Titty trail in Bishop’s Castle this October. This event aims to raise funds for Lingen Davies and increase awareness about breast cancer – a devastating illness that affects many people and their loved ones in our local community.

“We are very much looking forward to supporting this event and hope to see many of you at our rest stop on the day. Let’s come together to make a positive impact and show our support for this worthy cause.”

Naomi Atkin, Chief Executive Office at Lingen Davies, said the charity is excited by the continued development of this event with the introduction of a second location for 2025.

“We are very grateful for Cedo’s support as events like this are not feasible without help from the business community. Since the event began in 2023, we have raised over £50,000 to continue our work to enhance cancer services throughout the region. This has included the introduction of a new breast cancer support group and wild swimming sessions for breast cancer patients, part of a wider £100,000 wellbeing programme.”

The Titty Trail is open to anyone over 11, participants must pre-register to take part in the trail through the charity’s website www.lingendavies.co.uk/events the entry fee includes a t-shirt, trail card and refreshments.