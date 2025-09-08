Cosy Hall celebrates 40 years as Newport’s community hub

Cosy Hall is marking its 40th anniversary this month, with a special celebration that honours its rich history and enduring role in the community.

Cosy Hall in Newport. Image: Google Street View

The event, scheduled for Saturday, September 20, will be attended by prominent guests, including the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Anna Turner, and Newport Town Mayor, Cllr Thomas Janke.

The Lord-Lieutenant is set to unveil a commissioned painting of the hall’s founder, Susan Miles MBE, a tribute to her vision and dedication.

The building’s journey from a derelict structure to a beloved community center is a story of transformation. In 1985, the property, which had previously served as a coach manufactory, a gospel hall, and a music hall, was purchased for a nominal sum of £1 by Clare Boughey and donated to the Cosy Hall Charity. A massive renovation and restoration project followed, turning the building into the vibrant hub it is today.

The anniversary celebration is also a thank-you to the many volunteers and community groups that make Newport a special place.

Attendees will enjoy entertainment from the Newport Male Voice Choir and have the opportunity to view a display of historical documents and artifacts showcasing the hall’s past.

Following the formal proceedings, the doors of Cosy Hall will open to the public from 2 pm, inviting everyone to join in the festivities and celebrate four decades of community spirit.