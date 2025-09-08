Listen Live
9.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Cosy Hall celebrates 40 years as Newport’s community hub

Features
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Cosy Hall is marking its 40th anniversary this month, with a special celebration that honours its rich history and enduring role in the community.

Cosy Hall in Newport. Image: Google Street View
Cosy Hall in Newport. Image: Google Street View

The event, scheduled for Saturday, September 20, will be attended by prominent guests, including the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Anna Turner, and Newport Town Mayor, Cllr Thomas Janke.

The Lord-Lieutenant is set to unveil a commissioned painting of the hall’s founder, Susan Miles MBE, a tribute to her vision and dedication.

- Advertisement -

The building’s journey from a derelict structure to a beloved community center is a story of transformation. In 1985, the property, which had previously served as a coach manufactory, a gospel hall, and a music hall, was purchased for a nominal sum of £1 by Clare Boughey and donated to the Cosy Hall Charity. A massive renovation and restoration project followed, turning the building into the vibrant hub it is today.

The anniversary celebration is also a thank-you to the many volunteers and community groups that make Newport a special place.

Attendees will enjoy entertainment from the Newport Male Voice Choir and have the opportunity to view a display of historical documents and artifacts showcasing the hall’s past.

Following the formal proceedings, the doors of Cosy Hall will open to the public from 2 pm, inviting everyone to join in the festivities and celebrate four decades of community spirit.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP