Shropshire Live returns as official Ginger & Spice Festival media partner

Market Drayton’s renowned Ginger & Spice Festival is set to return this September, and organisers have announced that Shropshire Live will be returning as an official media partner.

Pictured are Chris Pritchard of Shropshire Live with Julia Roberts organiser of the Ginger & Spice Festival in Market Drayton

The festival, which celebrates the town’s unique gingerbread heritage, will take place on Saturday, 27th September 2025.

Shropshire Live, a leading digital news and entertainment channel, will support the festival’s communications in the lead-up to and during the event. The partnership will see the platform’s popular mid-morning radio show, hosted by local presenter Ryan Kennedy, feature a series of interviews with the artisan traders, businesses, sponsors, and artists involved in the award-winning festival.

Shropshire Live Music Hub

On the day of the festival, Shropshire Live will host the Shropshire Live Music Hub near the Market Drayton Library. The hub will feature a lineup of live music from artists and choirs throughout the day, including the Longlands School Choir, The Market Drayton Rock Choir, and Art Brasil. Chris Pritchard, editor and business partner at Shropshire Live, will be hosting the music hub, playing popular tunes and capturing the celebratory atmosphere.

“Partnering with the Ginger & Spice Festival has always been a highlight for us, and we’re thrilled to be back again this year,” said Chris Pritchard. “The festival brings so much to Market Drayton and the wider community—it’s a free, vibrant celebration of food, culture and heritage, and we can’t wait to help share that with our readers and listeners across Shropshire.”

James Du Pavey Food Theatre

For the first time, Ryan Kennedy will also be hosting the guest chefs at the James Du Pavey Food Theatre, located under the historic Buttercross.

Ryan Kennedy and Julia Roberts at the Buttercross the location for the Festival Food Theatre

From 9.30 am to 4.30 pm, the theatre will showcase an impressive lineup of local and regional chefs demonstrating how to create mouth-watering spice-based dishes using locally sourced produce. The list of chefs already confirmed includes Sara Guidi, Master Baker Michel Nijsten, Stephen Hill, and Dan Smith, along with local butchers like Scott Shepley.

Ryan Kennedy, a resident of Market Drayton with over 12 years of experience, will bring his “trademark energy and warmth to the stage, introducing chefs, engaging the audience, and asking insightful questions about their cooking methods and inspirations.”

“As a Market Drayton resident, I’m so proud to see the Ginger & Spice Festival grow into one of Shropshire’s most loved events,” said Ryan Kennedy. “It’s fantastic to bring the buzz of the festival to a wider audience, and I’m really looking forward to hosting the James Du Pavey Food Theatre for the first time – meeting the chefs, learning from their skills, and sharing in the excitement of the day.”

Delight Renewed Partnership

Festival Director, Julia Roberts, expressed her delight at the renewed partnership. “We’re so pleased to be partnering with Shropshire Live again for this year’s Ginger & Spice Festival,” she said. “Their support plays such a big role in helping us share the festival’s story in the run up to the festival, not just here in Market Drayton but right across Shropshire. Also with Ryan Kennedy hosting the James Du Pavey Food Theatre for the first time this year, it’s a brilliant way to showcase our chefs and sponsors. We’re really excited to be working together again in 2025.”

The Ginger & Spice Festival is a not-for-profit community event that celebrates Market Drayton’s culinary heritage and promotes local businesses and community groups. This year’s festival will feature a spicy artisan market, a food theatre, a heritage gingerbread trail, a floating market, live music, and a new parade. For full details of events taking place as part of the festival, click here.

You can listen to Shropshire Live online, through a free mobile app, or by asking Alexa to “enable Shropshire Live.”