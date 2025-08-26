Capybara celebrity Cinnamon to star in animated film

Cinnamon, the world-famous capybara who captured hearts during her great escape last year, is set to become an animation star in her own short film.

The book has been written by Shropshire author, Tracey J Morgan and is illustrated by viral internet pet portrait star Hercule Van Wolfwinkle

Almost a year to the day since she gave her keepers the slip at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, Cinnamon’s week-long adventure is being immortalised on screen.

Her escapade, which saw her found and safely returned after seven days, was the inspiration for the children’s book ‘Cinnamon’s Big Adventure’, penned by author Tracey J. Morgan and illustrated by viral artist Hercule Van Wolfwinkle.

- Advertisement -

Now, the book is being brought to life by local animation and video company, 7video Ltd.

A special premiere of the short film will be held at Hoo Zoo at midday on Sunday, August 31st.

Attendees will be treated to an exclusive first look, followed by a Q&A session with key figures behind the project, including Pete Sims of 7video, Hercule Van Wolfwinkle, Will Dorrell from the zoo, and author Tracey J. Morgan.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase at £5, with a signing opportunity.

The animated short will be released worldwide later that day at 6 pm on YouTube.