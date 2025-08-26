Listen Live
21.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Capybara celebrity Cinnamon to star in animated film

Features
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Cinnamon, the world-famous capybara who captured hearts during her great escape last year, is set to become an animation star in her own short film.

The book has been written by Shropshire author, Tracey J Morgan and is illustrated by viral internet pet portrait star Hercule Van Wolfwinkle
The book has been written by Shropshire author, Tracey J Morgan and is illustrated by viral internet pet portrait star Hercule Van Wolfwinkle

Almost a year to the day since she gave her keepers the slip at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, Cinnamon’s week-long adventure is being immortalised on screen.

Her escapade, which saw her found and safely returned after seven days, was the inspiration for the children’s book ‘Cinnamon’s Big Adventure’, penned by author Tracey J. Morgan and illustrated by viral artist Hercule Van Wolfwinkle.

- Advertisement -

Now, the book is being brought to life by local animation and video company, 7video Ltd.

A special premiere of the short film will be held at Hoo Zoo at midday on Sunday, August 31st.

Attendees will be treated to an exclusive first look, followed by a Q&A session with key figures behind the project, including Pete Sims of 7video, Hercule Van Wolfwinkle, Will Dorrell from the zoo, and author Tracey J. Morgan.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase at £5, with a signing opportunity.

The animated short will be released worldwide later that day at 6 pm on YouTube.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP