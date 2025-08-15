Video Report: One-year anniversary of construction at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

As work on a multi-million pound four-storey expansion of healthcare facilities at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) is on track to be completed in 2028, and the first anniversary of construction passes, we bring you a special video report.

The landscape at RSH has been transformed since building work began in July 2024, following the closure of the main Outpatient entrance.

Half of the structure has been completed, including the southwest corner and the area that connects to the existing hospital. The whole structure is due to be finished by the end of 2026, with the building becoming weathertight soon after.

Once open the 27,000 square metre expansion will include a new acute medical floor and an improved front entrance on the ground floor. The other floors will be home to Women and Children’s services and purpose-built critical care services.

Providing faster access to the right care and clinicians, all the specialist teams that support the Emergency Department (ED) will be based at RSH from 2028. This will mean quicker decisions about patient care and a reduction in time patients stay in hospital.

The build progress at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Jo Williams, Chief Executive at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said:

“This multi-million pound investment as part of our Hospitals Transformation Programme is a once in a generation investment to improve care for everyone through modern, purpose-built facilities and ensure more people get the care they need at the right time.

“We are making fantastic progress as we get closer to the 2028 opening. We will continue to engage and work closely with our local communities, patients and colleagues every step of this journey to improve the experience for all our communities.”

To mark the anniversary, SaTH is inviting the public and staff to help shape the identity of its new building by voting on its naming conventions, associated signage and wayfinding themes.

You can help inform the decision by choosing your preferred options through the following link.