Listen Live
22.3 C
Shropshire
Monday, August 11, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Telford teenager to cycle 56 miles for charity in memory of his father

Features
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A teenager from Telford is staging a 56-mile charity cycle ride to West Bromwich – and back again – in memory of his father who died in 2023.

Billy Burston is pictured with Ian Preece, Director of AFC Telford United Foundation and his brother James
Billy Burston is pictured with Ian Preece, Director of AFC Telford United Foundation and his brother James

Billy Burston, 16, will cycle to West Bromwich from The Turf in St Georges alongside his family on August 23rd to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

His father William tragically passed away in 2023 at the age of 52, just months after suffering a series of strokes that led to a devastating cancer diagnosis.

- Advertisement -

Billy, who plays football for AFC Telford United’s pan-disability team, decided to stage the ride as a tribute his father, who was raised in West Bromwich before moving to Shropshire.

He said: “In October 2022 when I was 13 years old my world came crashing down when my dad became very unwell and was unfortunately diagnosed with cancer which spread very quickly to his brain.

“This then turned into a brain tumour and he sadly lost his battle just a short while later in February 2023. My dad spent his last few months at home where he also took his last breath.

“In his memory I have decided to do a sponsored bike ride from Telford to West Bromwich and then back to Telford again.

“My dad was born in West Bromwich so including the place where he started his life I feel is a fitting tribute.”

Billy, who lives in St Georges, is aiming to raise over £500 for Cancer Research UK, which helped to look after his father and continues to support his family.

Billy’s step brother, James, said the whole family is supporting the charity ride: “Billy has been incredibly brave over the last few years and we are all so proud of him.

“He has planned this project and it will be a fitting way to pay tribute to his dad William, who was also known as Billy to everyone.

“I want to thank everyone who has helped so far and of course, Cancer Research UK for their support.”

Ian Preece, Director of AFC Telford United Foundation, added: “Billy is a wonderful young man who works so hard during our pan-disability football sessions.

“As soon as we heard about his charity cycle ride in memory of his father, we decided to help him reach his goal.

“As a foundation, we are supporting him every step of the way. Anyone who can spare a few pounds would make a massive difference to the fundraising target.

“I am so proud of Billy.”

Billy has created a Just Giving page for donations. Anyone who would like to support Billy can donate.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP