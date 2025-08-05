Excitement builds for charity art event in Shrewsbury

Excitement is building for a unique art event being staged in Shrewsbury this month. Some of the county’s best-known names, as well as artists from across the country, have pledged to take part in The Secret Artist Sale on August 24.

Jonathan Soden of The Secret Artist Sale

The innovative event, which is part of the Shrewsbury Arts Trail, is returning and is expected to be just as popular.

Halima Cassell MBE, Charlie Adlard, Ann McCay, Willow Kemp and Linda Edwards are just a few of the talented creatives kindly donating their work.

- Advertisement -

“Customers queued overnight for our previous event, which raised almost £13,000 for charity,” said Jonathan Soden, one of the organisers.

The sale will take place on Sunday August 24th, with a viewing day on Saturday August 23rd, at The Soden Collection in Wyle Cop and will feature over 150 original pieces of work.

Jonathan explains why this is a ‘secret’ sale: “All of the work is A5 size, signed on the reverse, and available for purchase at a standard price of £50, with all proceeds going to three causes: The Alzheimer’s Society, The Hive and Grinshill Animal Rescue.

“The artist’s identity remains unknown until the work is purchased, which means buyers have the opportunity to acquire outstanding artwork at a fraction of the usual cost.”

The Secret Artist sale received sponsorship of £1,000 from Halls’ fine art department and is also supported by Belle Vue Arts Festival, Callaghan Framing, the Soden Gallery and Oberon of Shrewsbury.