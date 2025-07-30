Shrewsbury Park and Ride – The easy way into town

Whether you’re commuting to work, shopping, enjoying a family day out, or visiting as a tourist, Shrewsbury Park and Ride is now up to every 12 minutes at peak times, making it the easiest way to reach the town centre.

Shrewsbury Park and Ride offers fast, direct bus routes from free car parks conveniently located on the outskirts of town. You can leave your car behind and hop on bus that takes you straight into the heart of the town centre – no need to worry about traffic or finding (and paying for!) a parking space.

All Park and Ride buses are designed with accessibility in mind, featuring low-floor access, space for buggies and wheelchairs, and ramps to support wheelchair users and those with limited mobility. Whether you’re travelling with children, using a mobility aid, or simply looking for a more comfortable journey, park and ride makes getting into town easy for everyone.

Why choose park and ride?

FREE parking at convenient locations (Meole Brace, Oxon and Harlescott)

Every 20 minutes outside of peak times as before

First bus: 7:20am (8am on Saturdays)

Last bus back from the town centre: 6:30pm – great if you work in town

Concessionary pass holder (return fare) – only £1 per person (You only pay per person for bus travel, with tickets purchased directly on board)

Comfortable, accessible travel for everyone

You can even travel with your furry friends – Passenger assistance dogs will always be carried free of charge, but other well-behaved animals will also be carried free, at the driver’s discretion

By choosing park and ride, you’re helping to reduce congestion and protect the charm of Shrewsbury for everyone to enjoy

This increased frequency is funded from Shropshire Council’s allocation of UK government bus improvement funding for 2025/26. This money will also be spent on improvements to the three park and ride sites, plus improvements to other bus services and infrastructure across the county.

For more information about Park and Ride and other Public Transport schemes, please visit the Shropshire Council website or contact Shropshire Council’s Public Transport Team at: buses@shropshire.gov.uk

Skip hospital parking stress: Take the Shuttle!

Forget the hassle of hospital parking and hop on the dedicated shuttle from Oxon Park and Ride to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. This fast, convenient, and affordable service is perfect for staff, patients, and visitors alike. Buses run every 15-20 minutes, Monday to Friday, from 6:20am to 9:25pm, making it ideal for early shifts, appointments, or visiting hours.

FREE for NHS staff and contractors with a valid ID badge

for NHS staff and contractors with a valid ID badge Just £1 return for patients and visitors

FREE travel for accompanied children

For more details and the latest timetable, visit the SaTH website

