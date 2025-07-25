Listen Live
25.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 25, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Why Shrewsbury residents should choose Your Move Shrewsbury for their property needs

Features
Updated:

Advertisement Feature

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

History meets modern living in the picturesque town of Shrewsbury…choosing the right estate agency can make all the difference when selling your home.

Your Move Shrewsbury stands out as the ideal choice for local residents, offering a blend of exceptional service, competitive pricing, and a commitment to making the selling process as seamless as possible.

One of the most compelling reasons to choose Your Move Shrewsbury is their special summertime offer. For a limited time, they are charging a remarkably low sales fee of just £500 (£600 including VAT). This offer not only makes their services more accessible but also ensures that you can keep more of your hard-earned money when it comes selling your property.

- Advertisement -

The team at Your Move Shrewsbury also pride themselves on being open seven days a week, meaning that you can access their services whenever it’s convenient for you. Whether you have a busy weekday schedule or prefer to handle your property dealings over the weekend, you can count on the team to be available and ready to assist.

Making your move as seamless as possible is important to the Shrewsbury team which is why when selling with Your Move Shrewsbury you will have a dedicated point of contact you receive throughout your selling journey. This personalised approach ensures that you have a consistent and knowledgeable professional guiding you through every step of the process. You will have one expert who understands your specific needs and can address any questions or concerns promptly.

Your Move Shrewsbury have a sophisticated pricing strategy designed to attract potential buyers while ensuring that you get the best possible value for your property. Their team utilises comprehensive market analysis and local knowledge to set competitive prices, ensuring that your home stands out in the competitive Shrewsbury market.

If you are thinking of selling your property in Shrewsbury, Your Move Shrewsbury are currently offering an unbeatable combination of a special £500 (£600 including VAT) fee offer, dedicated support, and strategic pricing.

With their summertime offer and commitment to customer satisfaction, there has never been a better time to partner with them for your property journey.

If you’re thinking of selling then contact the team at Your Move Shrewsbury on 01743 612100 or email them shrewsbury@your-move.co.uk. Alternatively, you can book a Free House Valuation.

Advertisement Feature

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP