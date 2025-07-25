Why Shrewsbury residents should choose Your Move Shrewsbury for their property needs

History meets modern living in the picturesque town of Shrewsbury…choosing the right estate agency can make all the difference when selling your home.

Your Move Shrewsbury stands out as the ideal choice for local residents, offering a blend of exceptional service, competitive pricing, and a commitment to making the selling process as seamless as possible.

One of the most compelling reasons to choose Your Move Shrewsbury is their special summertime offer. For a limited time, they are charging a remarkably low sales fee of just £500 (£600 including VAT). This offer not only makes their services more accessible but also ensures that you can keep more of your hard-earned money when it comes selling your property.

The team at Your Move Shrewsbury also pride themselves on being open seven days a week, meaning that you can access their services whenever it’s convenient for you. Whether you have a busy weekday schedule or prefer to handle your property dealings over the weekend, you can count on the team to be available and ready to assist.

Making your move as seamless as possible is important to the Shrewsbury team which is why when selling with Your Move Shrewsbury you will have a dedicated point of contact you receive throughout your selling journey. This personalised approach ensures that you have a consistent and knowledgeable professional guiding you through every step of the process. You will have one expert who understands your specific needs and can address any questions or concerns promptly.

Your Move Shrewsbury have a sophisticated pricing strategy designed to attract potential buyers while ensuring that you get the best possible value for your property. Their team utilises comprehensive market analysis and local knowledge to set competitive prices, ensuring that your home stands out in the competitive Shrewsbury market.

If you are thinking of selling your property in Shrewsbury, Your Move Shrewsbury are currently offering an unbeatable combination of a special £500 (£600 including VAT) fee offer, dedicated support, and strategic pricing.

With their summertime offer and commitment to customer satisfaction, there has never been a better time to partner with them for your property journey.

If you’re thinking of selling then contact the team at Your Move Shrewsbury on 01743 612100 or email them shrewsbury@your-move.co.uk. Alternatively, you can book a Free House Valuation.

