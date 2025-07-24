Walking football group in Shrewsbury looks for new recruits

A men’s walking football group in Shrewsbury is scouting for new recruits.

The walking football group in Shrewsbury

The group, which meets every Tuesday from 6pm until 7pm at Monkmoor Recreation Centre, has recently marked its first anniversary.

Although it has enjoyed a successful 12 months of playing, it still needs more people to join.

“We are looking for new players, aged 50 and over, who want to come along and have a friendly game of football, played to a reasonable standard,” said group member Rob Poleykett.

“Walking football is a great way to take part in the sport – it helps with health and fitness, as well as providing an opportunity to socialise and have fun.

“We self-regulate – we don’t have a referee and just play for the pleasure of still being able to! We play to walking football rules but are not too strict about the occasional jog!

“The standard is mixed but most participants have played a bit of football in the past and some have stepped down from regular five-a-side.”

There is also a get-together once a month at The Abbey pub in Monkmoor after the game.

The pitches are artificial grass so appropriate trainers should be worn but otherwise there is no special kit required. Subs are currently £5 a week, with a free game after 10 sessions have been attended.

Rob added: “It’s a great weekly session and we would love to see more people getting involved. Just come along – no need to book – and give it a go.”

Anyone considering taking part and who would like to chat about it first can call Rob on 07712 628938.