Listen Live
15.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 24, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Walking football group in Shrewsbury looks for new recruits

Features
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A men’s walking football group in Shrewsbury is scouting for new recruits.

The walking football group in Shrewsbury
The walking football group in Shrewsbury

The group, which meets every Tuesday from 6pm until 7pm at Monkmoor Recreation Centre, has recently marked its first anniversary.

Although it has enjoyed a successful 12 months of playing, it still needs more people to join.

- Advertisement -

“We are looking for new players, aged 50 and over, who want to come along and have a friendly game of football, played to a reasonable standard,” said group member Rob Poleykett.

“Walking football is a great way to take part in the sport – it helps with health and fitness, as well as providing an opportunity to socialise and have fun.

“We self-regulate – we don’t have a referee and just play for the pleasure of still being able to! We play to walking football rules but are not too strict about the occasional jog!

“The standard is mixed but most participants have played a bit of football in the past and some have stepped down from regular five-a-side.”

There is also a get-together once a month at The Abbey pub in Monkmoor after the game.

The pitches are artificial grass so appropriate trainers should be worn but otherwise there is no special kit required. Subs are currently £5 a week, with a free game after 10 sessions have been attended.

Rob added: “It’s a great weekly session and we would love to see more people getting involved. Just come along – no need to book – and give it a go.”

Anyone considering taking part and who would like to chat about it first can call Rob on 07712 628938.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP