Walkers heading for Wellington festival

A popular walking festival in Wellington has announced its programme for this year – with several new routes being added.

Wellington Walking Festival will take place in September
The 14th annual Wellington Walking Festival will take place from Monday September 8 until Sunday September 14.

“Our 2025 event features 34 walks ranging from gentle strolls to a strenuous 13.5 mile walk, with something to suit everyone,” said Jean Escott of Wellington Walkers are Welcome, who organise the festival.

“We have two aims – to promote the interests of local walkers in the town and to encourage walkers from throughout the region to visit Wellington.

“There will be several new and revised walks as well as many tried and trusted ones that showcase our rich and varied cultural heritage and our delightful greenspaces.

“We estimate that last year we had 258 participants who covered an amazing total of 2,372 miles and we hope this year will be even more popular.”

New routes include ‘Wellington Benchmarks’, the Telford Coronation Walk and a fungus foray on the Ercall. “The walking festival has a large draw, often attracting people from far afield,” commented Sally Themans of Love Wellington.

“Wellington is now a member of Visit Shropshire, who actively market the town as a walking destination as it is easily accessible by train.

“The festival is a great chance to show off our town and the beautiful surrounding countryside.”

Booking is essential and the programme is available at various sites in town, including the library, Morrisons and the Orbit, as well on the Wellington Walkers are Welcome website, wellingtonwalkersarewelcome.org.uk.

