British Ironwork Centre aims to stitch together world’s largest button sculpture

The British Ironwork Centre has launched an ambitious public appeal, inviting individuals to contribute to what they hope will become the world’s largest 3D button sculpture.

Amy Ellis and Jordan Preece from The British Ironwork Centre

The initiative aims to collect over one million buttons, far surpassing the current record, and is offering free entry to its sculpture park in exchange for donations.

The current record, set on January 4, 2000, at the People’s Museum in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, utilised approximately 1,163,342 buttons to construct a replica of the Sun and planets. The British Ironwork Centre is determined to smash this impressive target, inviting the public to be an integral part of this record-breaking endeavor.

The decision to use buttons for the monumental sculpture is deeply symbolic. “In a world that is so divided, we have chosen buttons for our sculpture, as they bring things together to create unity,” a spokesperson for the Centre stated. “Buttons are eclectic and random, making them a perfect choice to represent the diversity of humankind.”

This latest artistic undertaking will align with the British Ironwork Centre’s core ethos of peace and harmony. The Centre envisions the project fostering a profound sense of community, with each donated button forming a tangible part of this collective creation.

To encourage participation, the British Ironwork Centre is offering free entry to its renowned sculpture park for anyone who donates a “sensible bag of buttons.” Donors are asked to bring their contributions to the front desk to receive their complimentary entry voucher.

This unique project not only aims for a world record but also seeks to create a lasting symbol of togetherness and diversity, built quite literally, one button at a time.