Listen Live
16.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

British Ironwork Centre aims to stitch together world’s largest button sculpture

Features
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The British Ironwork Centre has launched an ambitious public appeal, inviting individuals to contribute to what they hope will become the world’s largest 3D button sculpture.

Amy Ellis and Jordan Preece from The British Ironwork Centre
Amy Ellis and Jordan Preece from The British Ironwork Centre

The initiative aims to collect over one million buttons, far surpassing the current record, and is offering free entry to its sculpture park in exchange for donations.

The current record, set on January 4, 2000, at the People’s Museum in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, utilised approximately 1,163,342 buttons to construct a replica of the Sun and planets. The British Ironwork Centre is determined to smash this impressive target, inviting the public to be an integral part of this record-breaking endeavor.

- Advertisement -

The decision to use buttons for the monumental sculpture is deeply symbolic. “In a world that is so divided, we have chosen buttons for our sculpture, as they bring things together to create unity,” a spokesperson for the Centre stated. “Buttons are eclectic and random, making them a perfect choice to represent the diversity of humankind.”

This latest artistic undertaking will align with the British Ironwork Centre’s core ethos of peace and harmony. The Centre envisions the project fostering a profound sense of community, with each donated button forming a tangible part of this collective creation.

To encourage participation, the British Ironwork Centre is offering free entry to its renowned sculpture park for anyone who donates a “sensible bag of buttons.” Donors are asked to bring their contributions to the front desk to receive their complimentary entry voucher.

This unique project not only aims for a world record but also seeks to create a lasting symbol of togetherness and diversity, built quite literally, one button at a time.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP