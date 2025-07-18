Green-fingered Telford pupils dig deep

Green-fingered pupils at a Telford primary school have received a welcome boost for their farmers’ market mini-enterprise.

Pictured: Back row from left: Jessica Trafford, Evie-Rae Hinks, Isla Rosam, Margot Bailey, and Kyle Trafford. Front row: Georgia Prescott, Jackson Trafford, and Oliver Richards

The children at Allscott Meads Primary School have been learning about sustainability and caring for the environment, and as part of their lessons they have been planting and growing their own vegetables.

Now local business JK Prints in Wellington has stepped in with a generous donation to help them with their project.

The company has donated a wealth of outdoor garden equipment including greenhouses, compost, watering cans, and garden tools to support the school’s future planting schemes.

Thrilled to have received support

Allscott Meads headteacher Kirsty Parkinson said: “We are thrilled to have received support from a company who are as passionate as the children are about making a difference.

“The children can’t wait to get started on their next growing project and are looking forward to developing this excellent community partnership with JK Prints.”

Kyle Trafford of JK Prints said: “It means a lot to us to be able to support the school and see the children using the equipment that we can provide.

“We are delighted to have helped the children look after the environment and have fun growing their own produce.”

Allscott Meads is part of the Learning Community Trust which also has primary schools in Wellington, Hadley, Ketley Bank and Crudgington.