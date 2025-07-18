Foster carers honoured at Shropshire celebration event

Shropshire Council proudly honoured its dedicated foster carers at the annual Foster Carer Celebration on Thursday 3 July, bringing together over 45 carers for an evening of recognition, appreciation, and community.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Anna Turner, (second left) at Foster Carer Celebration with Cllr Ruth Houghton, Shropshire Council Executive Director for People Tanya Miles and Service Manager Erika Ower

There are currently over 700 children being looked after by Shropshire Council, and foster carers play a vital role in giving these children the safe, loving homes they need.

Held at Shrewsbury Town Football Club’s Sovereign Suite, the event offered a well-deserved opportunity for carers to relax and enjoy an evening in their honour. Guests were treated to a buffet, disco and raffle, with many describing the evening as a welcome chance to unwind and connect with fellow carers.

- Advertisement -

The evening included heartfelt speeches and special guests. The evening’s guest of honour, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Anna Turner, made a lasting impression by taking time to sit at every table and speak personally with carers. In her speech, she shared:

“I loved meeting the carers at the fostering celebration and hearing their stories; they are some of the most selfless and kindest people I have ever met. Shropshire is most fortunate to have such individuals so totally committed to offering loving care and stability to children and young people in need.”

An extraordinary 40 years dedicated to fostering

Special recognition was given to foster carers, including Marie and Jonty Dahn, who have dedicated an extraordinary 40 years to fostering. Their contribution was met with applause and admiration from all in attendance.

Senior representatives from Shropshire Council also addressed the room, expressing their gratitude for the vital role foster carers play in supporting children and young people across the county.

Erika Ower, Service Manager for Shropshire Fostering, said:

“Our foster carers are the heart of our service. This event was a small way of saying thank you for the extraordinary care they provide every day. We’re delighted so many could join us for a night of celebration.”

A wonderful evening

Councillor Ruth Houghton, Portfolio Holder for Social Care, said:

“The Shropshire Fostering Carer Celebration was a wonderful evening and I felt very privileged to meet so many members of our foster carer community, who do a brilliant job in caring for our children and young people. Recognising and celebrating their commitment and dedication demonstrates how valued our Shropshire Fostering carers are and provides an opportunity for us to say a huge collective thank you to them all.”

The celebration was a reminder of the life-changing difference foster carers make every day.

To find out more about becoming a foster carer and supporting local children, download a free information pack at shropshirefostering.co.uk