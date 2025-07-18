Dementia support clinics return to Shrewsbury with free expert advice available

Specialist Admiral Nurses from Dementia UK will return to Nationwide’s Shrewsbury branch next week, offering free face-to-face support for anyone affected by dementia.

Ruby Guild, Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK

The clinics will run on Tuesday, 22 and Wednesday 23 July at 28-29A Pride Hill, and offer confidential, in-person advice in a calm, private setting. Sessions can be booked via the Dementia UK website.

Hosted by trained Admiral Nurses, the clinics provide tailored support for those living with dementia and their families. From concerns about memory loss to navigating financial and legal matters, the sessions aim to make a real difference to those facing the challenges of the condition.



The clinics will offer practical and emotional advice on all aspects of dementia – from worries about memory problems, understanding a diagnosis and how the condition can progress to help with financial and legal issues.

Ahead of the clinics, Dementia UK is encouraging families to open up conversations around dementia. Tips include:

Act early: Use moments of confusion or frustration as a gentle way to start a conversation.

Explain clearly: Many symptoms overlap with other conditions – reassuring your loved one can help reduce fear or stigma.

Support fully: Help with booking GP appointments or keeping a symptom diary can make all the difference.

Ruby Guild, Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK, said:

“We’re looking forward to returning to Shrewsbury. These clinics give people a safe, familiar space to access life-changing support.”

The initiative is part of Nationwide’s Fairer Futures programme, Nationwide is funding 30 dementia specialist Admiral Nurses and will have hosted free dementia support clinics in 200 branches across the country by the end of the summer. The initiative aims to tackle major social challenges, including dementia, youth homelessness, and cancer.

For more information or to book your appointment, visit: www.dementiauk.org