Rodenhurst unveils £6,000 forest garden for special needs children

A brand new £6,000 Forest School Garden facility has opened in Telford, offering vital therapeutic learning support for local children with special educational needs and experience of trauma.

Rodenhurst Independent School, run by the North West and Midlands based Family Care Group, has launched the innovative space where nature plays a central role in helping pupils build emotional strength and independence.

The new facility was officially opened by the Deputy Mayor of Telford & Wrekin, Councillor Nathalie Page, alongside Tom Currie of Rodington Parish Council, families, pupils, staff, and local community members. This investment marks a significant step in creating a truly therapeutic environment, harnessing the power of nature for learning.

A calm, natural outdoor space for learning

The vision for the Forest School began as a heartfelt sketch by Tracy Cockayne, Headteacher at Rodenhurst, who wanted to create a calm, natural outdoor space for learning. Unlike traditional forest schools, Rodenhurst’s area is intentionally fireless to accommodate the sensory and emotional needs of its special needs pupils. It offers rich, calming experiences including den building, nature crafts, tool skills, and sensory exploration.

Tracy said: “A lot of hard work has gone into creating the new facility, and we now feel we have created something truly special here. This isn’t just a space for outdoor learning. It’s a place of calm, creativity, and connection. For our children, who often face significant challenges with regulation, anxiety, or trust, this space offers freedom and safety in equal measure. Nature teaches in ways no classroom can.”

She added, “It all started as a vision and now that dream has come to life thanks to the dedicated work of Mark, Nigel, Austin, and the team here who have helped bring the outdoor space to life.” Tracy has even penned a forthcoming book on the subject, “100 Things You Can Do in a Fireless Forest School,” set to be published soon.

Open to local community groups, educators, and other local organisations

During the opening celebration, pupils, parents, and visitors enjoyed designing and creating their own pizzas, cooked in a special outdoor kitchen, personalising pizza boxes, and spending quality time together in the natural environment.

Beyond welcoming children at the school, the new Forest School Garden at Rodenhurst will also be open to local community groups, educators, and other local organisations to visit.

“The new Forest School area is more than a facility,” Tracy explains. “It is a reflection of Rodenhurst’s ethos, values, and unwavering belief in every child’s potential, and we want to spread that message through the local community as much as we can.”

Groups or organisations interested in learning more or visiting the site are encouraged to contact the school on 01952 984361 or via email at tracy.cockayne@family-care.co.uk.