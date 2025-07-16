Magical trip to Paris for Newport secondary school students

Students from a Newport school have returned from an overseas trip that brought the French language and culture to life.

Burton Borough students at The Louvre

A group of Year 10 students from Burton Borough School travelled to Paris for four days of exploration, culture and adventure.

Led by modern foreign languages teacher Rachel Paginton, the group crossed The Channel by ferry before arriving in the French capital. “It was an incredible trip and our students had a packed itinerary,” she said.

“Some of the highlights included climbing over 33 flights of stairs to the second floor of the Eiffel Tower, a classic French picnic in the park near Les Invalides, and visits to iconic landmarks such as the Louvre, the Arc de Triomphe and the Sacre Coeur.

“We also had a trip to Europe’s largest science museum and a VIP behind-the-scenes tour of the Stade de France where our students stepped into the players’ changing rooms and walked the tunnel to the pitch – just as Paris St Germain celebrated their Champions League win.

“We took a relaxing river cruise along the Seine, passing famous sights like Notre Dame and the Eiffel Tower, and enjoyed a fun-filled day at Parc Asterix with all its roller coasters and attractions.

“I’d like to thank the staff who gave up their time to support me with the running of this trip – the students were fabulous company and I hope they’ve made some fantastic memories.”

Head of Year 10 Ginny Wright said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to spend an unforgettable trip with a fantastic group of students. They have been exemplary in representing Burton Borough showing responsibility and respect throughout the entire time.”

Principal Caroline Bedford added: “Trips like this reflect our Burton Borough School values of ambition, integrity and community. I’m thrilled that students and staff had such a positive and memorable experience together.”

Other staff who accompanied the students were: Steph Irvine-Remson (MFL teacher), Ginny Wright (head of Year 10), Sam George (finance), and Omar Khalil (central admin team).