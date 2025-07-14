Listen Live
Cycle100 challenge returns in support of Hope House children’s hospice

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Cyclists of all abilities are being encouraged to take on a virtual 100-mile challenge this August to raise vital funds for Hope House Children’s Hospices.

Jasmine Rogers has taken on Cycle100 in previous years, helping raise funds for Hope House Children’s Hospices.

Supporters are being urged to saddle up this summer and cycle 100 miles throughout August as part of the annual Cycle100 fundraiser for Hope House Children’s Hospices.

Whether on country roads, in the gym, or at home on a spin bike, participants can complete the challenge at their own pace – either all at once or spread over the month. The event is open to both beginners and seasoned cyclists and aims to raise funds for children with life-threatening conditions across Shropshire, Cheshire and Wales.

Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe says the virtual event is perfect for everyone and that supporters can challenge themselves at their own pace and ability.

“We have people who are cycling solo, with friends and family, or as part of a team,” she said.

“The 100 miles can be completed in one go, over a series of weekends, or a little bit each day throughout the month – however you complete your miles, you’ll be making a real difference to the lives of local children and families.”

Bekki continued: “It costs £10 million a year to run the services at our hospices, with no charge ever made to families for accessing our services.

Entry is free and includes a branded Hope House bandana. Participants who raise £100 or more will also receive a Cycle100 bag and water bottle. The charity hopes the event will bring in much-needed funds, with annual running costs reaching £10 million.

To register for free, visit: www.hopehouse.org.uk/cycle100

