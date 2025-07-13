Ludlow Cancer Support thanks local artist Bob for an inspiring 11 years

The Ludlow Cancer Support Group has expressed heartfelt thanks to local artist Bob Wallis, who has generously led painting sessions for 11 years.

Bob Wallis final lesson with LCSG members Sally Ford and Goff Berry on 11 July 2025.

The Ludlow Cancer Support Group (LCSG) has warmly thanked local artist Bob Wallis for his inspiring support over the past 11 years, as he steps back from his volunteer role.

Since 2014, Bob has been a regular and much-loved presence at the group’s painting sessions. Bringing paints, palettes, still-life models, and books, he generously shared his expertise, knowledge, and encouragement with members, many of whom were new to art.

Bob’s first lesson, inspired by Matisse, took place on 24 October 2014 and remains a cherished memory for those who attended. Over the years, his dedication and positive energy left a lasting impression on the group.

A Gift of Appreciation for Years of Dedication

To show their appreciation, LCSG members recently presented Bob with a £100 voucher for The Castle Bookshop in Ludlow, where he often buys his art supplies.



Reflecting on the gift, Bob said: “I have always been pleased and impressed by the positive energy shown in the artwork and, of course, some of the quality produced. What pleasant people you have been as members and helpers – always refreshing to see and experience. I think you are a wonderful Group – long may you continue.”

LCSG member Goff Berry also honoured Bob with a poem, recognising his unwavering support and dedication.

As Bob retires from leading sessions, he leaves behind his palettes and paints for the group. Members hope to continue painting in his spirit when the 2025–2026 sessions resume.