Listen Live
15.7 C
Shropshire
Sunday, July 13, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Ludlow Cancer Support thanks local artist Bob for an inspiring 11 years

Features
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Ludlow Cancer Support Group has expressed heartfelt thanks to local artist Bob Wallis, who has generously led painting sessions for 11 years.

Bob Wallis final lesson with LCSG members Sally Ford and Goff Berry on 11 July 2025.
Bob Wallis final lesson with LCSG members Sally Ford and Goff Berry on 11 July 2025.

The Ludlow Cancer Support Group (LCSG) has warmly thanked local artist Bob Wallis for his inspiring support over the past 11 years, as he steps back from his volunteer role.

Since 2014, Bob has been a regular and much-loved presence at the group’s painting sessions. Bringing paints, palettes, still-life models, and books, he generously shared his expertise, knowledge, and encouragement with members, many of whom were new to art.

- Advertisement -

Bob’s first lesson, inspired by Matisse, took place on 24 October 2014 and remains a cherished memory for those who attended. Over the years, his dedication and positive energy left a lasting impression on the group.

A Gift of Appreciation for Years of Dedication

To show their appreciation, LCSG members recently presented Bob with a £100 voucher for The Castle Bookshop in Ludlow, where he often buys his art supplies.

Reflecting on the gift, Bob said: “I have always been pleased and impressed by the positive energy shown in the artwork and, of course, some of the quality produced. What pleasant people you have been as members and helpers – always refreshing to see and experience. I think you are a wonderful Group – long may you continue.”

LCSG member Goff Berry also honoured Bob with a poem, recognising his unwavering support and dedication.

As Bob retires from leading sessions, he leaves behind his palettes and paints for the group. Members hope to continue painting in his spirit when the 2025–2026 sessions resume.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP