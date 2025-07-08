Trust calls for hospital hero nominations

Members of the public have the chance to nominate their hospital hero, as the Trust that runs Shropshire’s acute hospitals gears up for its fantastic annual Trust Celebratory Awards.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) is giving people across Shropshire and mid-Wales the chance to nominate teams or individuals who have made a remarkable contribution or have shown exceptional compassion and dedication in their role.

The Public Recognition Award is a really special award because nominations are made by members of the public, followed by a public vote to choose the winner. This is a wonderful opportunity to ensure your hospital heroes receive the recognition they deserve.

To nominate visit sath.nhs.uk/trustawards/public-recognition-award/

The nominations will be shortlisted and followed by a public vote, so you can choose your winner.

Jo Williams, Chief Executive at SaTH, said: “Our Trust Celebratory Awards celebrate the outstanding dedication and commitment of our colleagues and teams, and the truly wonderful work that they do every day in our hospitals and the wider community.

“This award, the Public Recognition Award, is the most special of all; the winner will be nominated, and voted for, by our patients and members of our community.

“This is your chance to thank and celebrate the commitment and compassion that my colleagues and volunteers show, whether in frontline teams, or working behind the scenes, to support you – our patients, families and communities.

“I would like to say a big thank you to our sponsors, ModuleCo, VINCI Building, Dyke Yaxley, Group Nexus and One Retail, for teaming up with us to celebrate our wonderful colleagues in this way.”

Last year’s winner of the Public Recognition Award was Janice Llewellyn, Children’s Oncology and Haematology Nurse, who was described in her nomination as a massive support to a family.

The nomination said: “We couldn’t have got through all the years of stress and panic without her. She has a great sense of humour, lots of banter which helps keep things normal. She is so passionate about her specialty and without her the unit wouldn’t be the same.”

The closing date for nominations is Friday 1 August. SaTH, which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, will hold its Trust Celebratory Awards on Friday 17 October.