Why full fibre broadband is a game-changer for Shropshire communities

In today’s connected world, fast and reliable internet isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. Whether you’re streaming your favourite shows, working from home, keeping up with schoolwork, or video calling loved ones, a strong connection makes all the difference. That’s where full fibre broadband comes in.

What is full fibre broadband?

Full fibre broadband, also known as Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) – uses 100% fibre optic cables to deliver internet directly from the exchange to your home. Unlike older networks that rely on outdated copper wiring, full fibre offers:

Greater reliability – enjoy a more stable and consistent internet connection with fewer interruptions.

Faster speeds – experience ultrafast download and upload speeds, ideal for streaming remote work, and online collaboration.

Built to last – designed to meet growing digital demands, ensuring long-term connectivity solutions.

Why it matters for rural communities like Shropshire

For too long, rural and semi-rural areas have put up with slower speeds and patchy coverage. Voneus is changing that by bringing full fibre to underserved communities across Shropshire, closing the digital divide and helping homes and businesses thrive.

With full fibre, you can:

· Work remotely with confidence

· Embrace smart home tech

· Stream and game without interruptions

· Keep the whole household connected

· Add value to your property

What makes Voneus different?

At Voneus, we don’t just deliver broadband, we understand rural life. Our dedicated local teams are on the ground across Shropshire, offering face-to-face support and advice in your area. We also support local events, such as the Brooksbury fundraiser and the beloved Curlew Cam project, because we believe in giving back to the places we connect.

