Neil Robertson tests out Infinity Golf Studio

Infinity Golf Studio opened its doors on the 16th June and had the pleasure of welcoming World Snooker Champion and Triple Crown Winner, Neil Roberston, on their first weekend.

Pictured with Neil Roberston (left) are Michael Mckie of Infinity Golf Studio (centre) and Ryan a guest at the studio

In town for an Exhibition & Presentation night on Saturday at Chelmarsh Sports & Social Club and a keen golfer, he hit the fairways at Infinity Golf Studio.

Owner Michael said, “It’s a funny story really, my business partner William rang me saying a pending booking was coming in from a chap named Neil via a telephone enquiry. The booking came through and I saw the name and didn’t even connect the dots.

“I set him up on the system, then on arrival my jaw hit the floor! “I know you! You’re a famous snooker player!” The fact that he originally booked himself in for 2 hours and stayed around 5 hours confirms we have an amazing product! It’s hard to leave!”

After enjoying 18 holes around a virtual Augusta National and showing he has skills not only on the snooker table, he very graciously stopped for photos and even posted on the studio’s Instagram page. “Thanks for having us. Was absolutely awesome!” You can check out his comments and videos on their Instagram page @infinity_golf_studio.

Over 1000 courses to choose

Infinity Golf studio offers two large premium golf simulator bays with over 1000 courses to choose from. Based in High Grosvenor, just on the edge of Bridgnorth, it offers a fully licensed bar where you can enjoy premium draft beverages such as Hawkstone Larger and Ciderhouse Special and if the golf wasn’t enough, you can also try your hand at darts via their Omni autoscoring dart board.

For more information and to book your visit to Shropshire’s latest indoor golf simulator entertainment venue, visit infinitygolfstudio.co.uk.