Shropshire cinemas and young farmers launch “The Big Cheese-Off” to combat rural isolation

On Tuesday, the worlds of cinema and agriculture converged at Shrewsbury Auction Centre as Shropshire Young Farmers and Shropshire Independent Cinema officially launched “The Big Cheese-Off.”

Old Market Hall projectionists with the Young Farmers and Shropshire Rural Support Photo Joe Nobile

This unique event is a highlight of Films for Farmers, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at tackling social isolation within the farming community, part of The Rural Remix — a weekend of rural-themed films and events running from July 11th to 13th.

Films for Farmers is the first cinema initiative of its kind in the UK, offering a free “farmer’s friend” ticket at one of three Shropshire cinemas. This thoughtful gesture acknowledges the often-solitary nature of agricultural life and provides an accessible opportunity for connection and entertainment.

“Shropshire Independent Cinema is about community,” stated Rose Horner, curator for Wem Cinema and herself a farmer’s daughter, highlighting her personal understanding of the challenges faced by farmers. “I know how isolating life can be for farmers.”

The launch saw The Rural Remix tractor embark on a journey from Ludlow Picture House, laden with award-winning local Appleby cheeses. Upon its arrival at the Shrewsbury livestock auction centre, the cheeses were met by Mike Wilde and Chris Hine, projectionists from Old Market Hall cinema in Shrewsbury, who hand-delivered them for a special tasting session with Shropshire Young Farmers, including Chair Millie Preece.

Ms Preece will be taking on the esteemed role of judge for The Big Cheese-Off, which will be held at Wem Cinema at Wem Town Hall on July 12th. This free Shropshire vs. France tasting competition is set to coincide with the cinema’s screening of the acclaimed French farming drama, Holy Cow. Tickets for this event are available now.

“As a cheese-maker myself, I’m very excited to be judging The Big Cheese Off,” said Millie Preece, sharing her anticipation. “I like a cheese with a good depth of flavour and a lasting taste in the mouth. I think my own St Bartie’s would give any French Brie a run for their money!”

Holy Cow, directed by Louise Courvoisier, recently won Best First Film at this year’s César awards. The film offers a candid coming-of-age story about a young farmer who unexpectedly inherits a farm.

Ms Preece resonated with the film’s themes, noting, “Inheriting a farm today is a huge worry for my generation. The pressure of dealing with the weather, uncertainty, fluid markets and rising costs is daunting. But there are so many elements of farming life that give you the drive to try and make it work.”