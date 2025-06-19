VIPs set to ride out for Bike4Life 2025

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has announced its star-studded VIP line-up for its forthcoming 2025 Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival, which is taking place on Sunday 20th July 2025.

Carl Fogarty at Bike4Life

This year’s Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival, sponsored by The Bike Insurer, has the continued support of some of the UK’s best-loved bikers and adrenaline adventurers.

The annual event, organised by Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, is one of the biggest biker ride outs in the country which attracts more than 6,000 people every year. A 26-mile convoy of 3,500 motorbikes will depart Meole Brace in Shrewsbury, Shropshire, and arrive at the home of the Bike4Life Festival at Weston Park in Shifnal, Shropshire.

- Advertisement -

A host of celebrity bikers have announced their attendance at this year’s event, including:

Carl Fogarty MBE –one of the most successful world superbike racers who holds second highest number of race wins at 59.

James Whitham – former professional motorcycle racer in the British Superbike and World Superbike Championships.

Steve Parrish – Former professional motorcycle and truck racer, and television commentator who was a teammate to Barry Sheene in the 1977 500cc world championship.

Dougie Lampkin – Former professional motorcycle trials and endurocross rider, and a seven-time motorcycle trials world outdoor champion.

Bez – dancer, DJ, media personality and a member of the rock bands Happy Mondays and Black Grape.

TV’s Emergency Bikers Mark Hayes and Steve Harris

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Each year, the motorbiking community shows steadfast support to our lifesaving helicopter-led emergency service at our Bike4Life event. Amongst them are our VIPs who make the day extra special by leading our convoy of more than 6,000 bikers.

“Their support will undoubtedly boost visitor numbers on the day to raise much-needed funds for our lifesaving charity.”

Ed Bevis, commercial and marketing director for The Bike Insurer, said: “At The Bike Insurer, we are passionate about making bike insurance really simple and cost effective for our customers, and enabling them to really enjoy their biking experience, which is why we are proud to continue sponsoring the Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival.

“2025 will be the third event we have sponsored. It’s great to have the continued support of the VIPs in helping to raise awareness of this great day out and making it memorable for those taking part.”

The Bike4Life Ride Out takes part along the M54 motorway and is organised in collaboration with West Mercia and National Highways to raise awareness of the importance of biker safety when out on the roads, as well as to raise vital funds for the lifesaving hospital-level care provided by Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Buy your Ride Out and Festival tickets at bike4lifefest.com.