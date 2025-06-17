Listen Live
17.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

A Night of Gratitude: Shropshire to celebrate foster carers at July event

Features
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Fostering will be hosting their 2025 Foster Carer Celebration on Thursday 3rd July, bringing together carers from across the county for an evening of recognition, connection and gratitude.

Shropshire Fostering Service Manager, Erika Ower chats with Shropshire Live's Carl Jones at a previous event
Shropshire Fostering Service Manager, Erika Ower chats with Shropshire Live’s Carl Jones at a previous event

Foster carers will enjoy an evening of celebrations, and the chance to hear some of the most inspiring stories from the world of fostering. The event will honour outstanding contributions made by foster carers over the years.

The event is in appreciation of the tireless dedication that Local Authority foster carers show to Shropshire’s children who need their care. Their commitment ensures that these children receive the love and stability they need to thrive.

- Advertisement -

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, will be the evening’s guest of honour, joining the celebration to show her support. Her presence underscores the importance of fostering and the positive impact it has on the community.

The Lord-Lieutenant said: “I am very much looking forward to meeting, talking to and thanking some of our unsung heroes who play such a crucial role as foster carers, in offering safe homes for children in their moments of crisis.”

Shropshire Council is currently caring for over 700 local children and continues to call on more residents to consider foster caring. One of the service’s priorities is to keep siblings together, wherever possible, in homes right here in Shropshire – close to the people and places they know best. To do that, they need to recruit more foster carers.

“Foster carers are the beating heart of the community, they open up space in their hearts for our children and this is truly appreciated,” said Erika Ower, Service Manager.

“This celebration is just one way we can say thank you for the love and care they offer every single day. We’re thrilled to be joined by the Lord-Lieutenant, and we hope the night reflects the deep respect we have for our carers.”

Councillor Ruth Houghton, Portfolio Holder for Social Care, said: “Foster carers and their families provide invaluable, safe and stable support for Shropshire’s children and young people, which is really appreciated by the Council.”

For more information about fostering in Shropshire, visit shropshirefostering.co.uk.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP