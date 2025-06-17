A Night of Gratitude: Shropshire to celebrate foster carers at July event

Shropshire Fostering will be hosting their 2025 Foster Carer Celebration on Thursday 3rd July, bringing together carers from across the county for an evening of recognition, connection and gratitude.

Shropshire Fostering Service Manager, Erika Ower chats with Shropshire Live’s Carl Jones at a previous event

Foster carers will enjoy an evening of celebrations, and the chance to hear some of the most inspiring stories from the world of fostering. The event will honour outstanding contributions made by foster carers over the years.

The event is in appreciation of the tireless dedication that Local Authority foster carers show to Shropshire’s children who need their care. Their commitment ensures that these children receive the love and stability they need to thrive.

- Advertisement -

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, will be the evening’s guest of honour, joining the celebration to show her support. Her presence underscores the importance of fostering and the positive impact it has on the community.

The Lord-Lieutenant said: “I am very much looking forward to meeting, talking to and thanking some of our unsung heroes who play such a crucial role as foster carers, in offering safe homes for children in their moments of crisis.”

Shropshire Council is currently caring for over 700 local children and continues to call on more residents to consider foster caring. One of the service’s priorities is to keep siblings together, wherever possible, in homes right here in Shropshire – close to the people and places they know best. To do that, they need to recruit more foster carers.

“Foster carers are the beating heart of the community, they open up space in their hearts for our children and this is truly appreciated,” said Erika Ower, Service Manager.

“This celebration is just one way we can say thank you for the love and care they offer every single day. We’re thrilled to be joined by the Lord-Lieutenant, and we hope the night reflects the deep respect we have for our carers.”

Councillor Ruth Houghton, Portfolio Holder for Social Care, said: “Foster carers and their families provide invaluable, safe and stable support for Shropshire’s children and young people, which is really appreciated by the Council.”

For more information about fostering in Shropshire, visit shropshirefostering.co.uk.