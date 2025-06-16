Shropshire teen takes the spotlight at Teen Pageants UK Finals

Shropshire’s own Holly Plant is poised to captivate audiences and judges alike as she prepares to compete in the highly anticipated, inaugural live finals of Teen Pageants UK.

Holly Plant

The national platform, dedicated to empowering and celebrating young women aged 15-19, will see Holly vying for the prestigious national crown on August 2nd in Birmingham.

Teen Pageants UK is renowned for fostering confidence, leadership, and advocacy within a supportive and inclusive environment, and Holly embodies these very principles as she embarks on this exciting journey. “I’m excited to begin this new journey—meeting new people, pushing my limits, and speaking up for causes I truly care about,” shares Holly, expressing her enthusiasm for the upcoming competition.

Beyond the glitz and glamour of the pageant stage, Holly is utilizing this national platform to champion a cause close to her heart: promoting responsible pet ownership. Her advocacy will focus on crucial aspects such as the importance of regular walks for pets and ensuring their safety during extreme weather conditions. This commitment to animal welfare highlights the depth of purpose that Teen Pageants UK encourages in its contestants.

The grand finals, a culmination of hard work, dedication, and personal growth, will see Holly compete alongside some of the UK’s most talented and inspiring young women. The event promises to be a showcase of youth empowerment, community spirit, and impactful advocacy.

You can keep up with Holly’s progress and support her mission by following her on Instagram at @itshollyplant and her dedicated advocacy account, @pawsitive_change_.