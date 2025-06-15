Aico powers Shropshire Live’s breakfast show, deepening community ties

Shropshire Live’s popular weekday Breakfast Show, hosted by Chris Pritchard, is now proudly sponsored by Aico, the European market leader in home life safety.

Aico’s Alex Garmston and Laura Opechowska with Shropshire Live breakfast presenter Chris Pritchard

This collaboration further strengthens the bond between two prominent Shropshire entities committed to serving the local community.



The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show, airing weekdays from 7 am to 10 am, has become a staple for many across the county, delivering the latest local news, engaging interviews, and a vibrant mix of music from the 80s to today. Chris Pritchard, a well-known voice in Shropshire media for over two decades, brings his extensive local knowledge and passion for the county to the airwaves every morning.

Aico’s sponsorship of the breakfast show is a natural fit, given their extensive and impactful commitment to the Shropshire community. Headquartered in Oswestry, Aico is renowned not only for its leading position in home life safety products but also for its robust “Aico in the Community” programme.

Through this initiative, Aico actively supports a wide range of educational, charitable, and community organisations across Shropshire.

Initiatives

Their initiatives include:

Education and Training: Delivering fire and CO awareness sessions in schools and communities, offering career guidance, and providing work experience programmes for students.

Charitable Support: Partnering with and providing significant funding to organisations like the Shropshire Community Foundation’s High Sheriffs Fund, which supports youth-led community groups and initiatives to reduce crime. They also actively support charities such as Little Stars Baby Bank and The Movement Centre through donations and colleague volunteering.

Volunteering: Aico colleagues dedicate thousands of hours annually to various local causes, from preparing food and sorting donations to carrying out essential maintenance work for charities and schools. They even offer “Project SOS,” where a team pledges a full week of volunteering to a single Shropshire organisation.

Business Enterprise: Fostering local business growth through partnerships and offering their Centre of Excellence facilities for free to local organisations for networking and events.

Chris Pritchard commented on the new sponsorship: “We are thrilled to welcome Aico as the sponsor of the Shropshire Live Breakfast Show. Their dedication to the Shropshire community aligns perfectly with our own mission to inform and entertain local residents. This partnership will undoubtedly help us continue to deliver high-quality, local content to our growing audience.”

Laura Opechowska, Community Liaison at Aico, said: “At Aico, supporting our Community is something we truly care about and being based here in Shropshire makes it even more personal. That’s why we are proud to sponsor the Shropshire Live Breakfast Show – a brilliant local platform that brings people together each morning with news, stories and music. Through our ‘Aico in the Community’ programme, we support and have strong relationships with many charities, community groups, schools and local projects. These partnerships enable us to give back, make a difference and stay connected.”



Aico’s commitment to creating safer homes and stronger communities makes them an ideal partner for Shropshire Live, as both organisations continue to be vital voices and forces for good in the county.

Listeners can tune into the Shropshire Live Breakfast Show and all of Shropshire Live’s programming through various accessible platforms. The station is available online via its website shropshirelive.com, through the free Shropshire Live app, and via Amazon Smart Speakers by simply saying “Alexa, play Shropshire Live.”