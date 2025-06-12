Shropshire Good Food Trail set to sizzle with flavour

Shropshire’s summer is set to sizzle with flavour, connection, and purpose as the Shropshire Good Food Trail 2025 returns from 21st July to 31st August, bringing together growers, makers, chefs and communities in a celebration of truly local food.

Good food trail supporter Keli King of the Little Green Pantry in Wellington

The Shropshire Good Food Trail has this year won the support of new sponsors Sustain and the Bertha Challenge in its mission to connect residents and visitors with the passionate people behind the county’s vibrant good food movement.

From regenerative farms and artisan producers to independent cafes, shops, and restaurants, the trail celebrates businesses that prioritise local sourcing, sustainable practices, and community wellbeing.

This year’s trail will be more interactive than ever before, with a packed programme of events, activities, skill-shares, farm tours, food talks, offers, tastings, and more.

Daphne Du Cros, from the Shropshire Good Food Partnership said the trail would appeal to growers, chefs, parents, or simply someone who loved good food with something for everyone to enjoy.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sustain and the Bertha Challenge to the Shropshire Good Food Trail family. Their support strengthens our shared mission to build healthier, climate-smart food systems grounded in local knowledge and enterprise,” she/he said.

Sustain: the alliance for better food and farming has come on board as a key sponsor of the Good Food Trail, supported by their partnership with the Bertha Challenge – a global fellowship uniting activists and investigative journalists working to expose and address issues around food systems and climate justice.

Sustain is a national organisation working to improve food and farming policy and practice across the UK. It advocates for food systems that are healthier, fairer and more sustainable – championing better food in schools, support for local food economies, protection for farmland, and action on climate and nature through farming.

Its work brings together hundreds of organisations to influence change from grassroots to government, supporting the good food movement to grow stronger and more connected.

Together with the Bertha Foundation, Sustain is shining a light on the power of relocalising food systems – creating networks that are fairer, greener, and more resilient for everyone.

Now the Shropshire Good Food Partnership is looking for other producers, businesses, event hosts, and community groups to sign up to be part of this county-wide celebration of good food.

“Whether you’re offering a behind-the-scenes tour, a seasonal menu, a workshop or a talk – your contribution makes the trail richer and more meaningful. Together, let’s put Shropshire on the map for good food that nourishes people, planet and place,” said Daphne.

Visit the Shropshire Good Food Trail website to sign up or explore what’s happening near you shropshiregoodfoodtrail.org.uk.