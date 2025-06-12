Lights, camera, action… Shropshire stuntman’s new video podcast is unleashed

An award-winning film and TV stuntman has launched his new video podcast – with a helping hand from local media students.

UnStunted, the video podcast

Justin Pearson, who has worked on some of the world’s biggest film franchises including Star Wars, James Bond, Fast & Furious and Harry Potter, has created a new ‘UnStunted’ brand.

The podcast, which looks at all things action-related in the film and TV world, is a forerunner to what is hoped to be a six-part TV series recreating classic stunts using modern technology.

The pilot episode of the podcast, which was shot in the creative media studios at Telford College’s Wellington campus, has now been released – and a second episode is also in the can. Follow the YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@JP_UnStunted

Shropshire-born Justin, who has won three Screen Actors’ Guild awards for his stunt work, said: “UnStunted the TV series will be a factual entertainment documentary show where we remake and shoot classic iconic movie stunts from cinema history.

“The podcast is designed to be slightly broader, so we can discuss some of the classic stunts over the years, as well as sharing our views on the new action movies hitting our screens – good, bad and ugly!

“We’re also aiming to feature a special guest who has with links to cinema or TV on each episode, and we’ve got a great one to start with – Shaun Ryder of The Happy Mondays, who has appeared in quite a few productions over the years and has great tales to tell.”

The podcast is being hosted by Justin alongside film critic and writer Carl Jones. In the pilot episode, they give their views on stunt-based movie The Fall Guy, and talk about some of the most dangerous kinds of stunts in the business.

Five level three creative media students from Telford College – Kian Sansome, Ella Grainger, Liam Peachey, Ben Greenwood and James Ravai – helped to film and edit the podcast, supported by curriculum team leader Joe Adams and media facilitator Andrew Galloway.

Johnathan Abbott, learner manager for creative and music at Telford College, said: “We were delighted we could help, and the students involved found both the practical experience and opportunity to listen to Justin talk very valuable.

“We are always so delighted when students in creative can work directly with professionals – there is no substitute to real-world projects when it comes to building experience.