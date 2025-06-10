Registration open for Shropshire fundraising hike

Local charity, Climbing Out, is holding its annual fundraising hike on Saturday, September 20th, and supporters will take on the Shropshire 3 Peaks Challenge to raise funds.

Previous fundraising hikes have included climbing Snowdon, the Three Peaks Challenge and walking a section of Hadrian’s Wall

Funds raised will go towards the charity’s fully funded programmes for people who have been through a life changing injury, illness or trauma. The programmes combine outdoor activities with personal development coaching to empower people to manage their mindset, emotions and behaviour following trauma.

Previous fundraising hikes have included climbing Snowdon, the Three Peaks Challenge, walking a section of Hadrian’s Wall, and last year they hiked along Northumberland’s coastline.

- Advertisement -

Charity founder, Kelda Wood MBE, said, “Our annual fundraising hike is a highlight on the calendar. It’s a special day where past participants, supporters, friends and family all come together for a day of hiking to raise funds. It’s a really social day, with plenty of chatting and laughing. We finish the day with a celebratory meal, and everyone’s welcome to take part.

“Given we are on home turf this year, we’re crossing our fingers for a record turnout. We hope the many local businesses and people who’ve supported us over the years will join us on 20th September in taking on a big hike for a good cause.”

The hike will take in the Shropshire peaks of Caer Caradoc, Hope Bowdler and Pole Bank on the Long Mynd, along with three smaller peaks. There are three different routes to choose from, depending on your level of fitness. Route 1 covers 11km and 513m of ascent, route 2 covers 17km and 811m of ascent, and route 3 is 31km long with 1389m of ascent.

Kelda adds, “This will be one of the most picturesque fundraising hikes we’ve ever done, with a variety of terrain and some stunning scenery. But don’t underestimate the climbs – you’ll have definitely earned your celebratory meal on Saturday night by the time you’ve finished!”

The Climbing Out fundraising hike is held annually. The charity asks each hiker to raise a minimum of £150, which includes qualified hike leaders, transport back to the start point, subsidised accommodation and some of the meals over the weekend.

To take part, you must register by August 29th. Find out more about the hike at climbingout.org.uk.