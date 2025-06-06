Shrewsbury author Jamie Russell releases fourth book

Shrewsbury-based children’s author Jamie Russell is celebrating a new milestone today with the release of his fourth book for young readers, “MECH BRIGADE.”

Jamie Russell with his new book Mech Brigade

Published by Walker Books, a leading independent publisher in children’s literature, this action-packed sci-fi adventure is tailored for readers aged 9-12.

“MECH BRIGADE” plunges readers into a thrilling futuristic world where 13-year-old Miles joins an army of child soldiers. Their mission: to pilot colossal robot “mechs” and defend Earth from monstrous alien spiders known as the Spinners. The narrative takes an explosive turn when Miles is paired with a rebellious AI mech named Ironclad, forcing the new recruit to confront his mission and question the truths he’s been fed by his superiors.

Jamie Russell, drawing inspiration from his childhood literary heroes, shared his excitement about the new release. “I grew up in the 1980s reading action-packed kids’ sci-fi novels like StarStormers and The Tripods,” he recounted. “If it had a spaceship or an alien planet on the cover, I would be instantly hooked. Those books were my gateway into grown-up literature. MECH BRIGADE is my take on that kind of adrenaline-charged reading experience – giant robots, even bigger alien spiders, and a story about when it’s right to follow orders, and when it’s time to rebel.”

Russell also acknowledged the contemporary challenges of captivating young audiences. “As an author, I know that young readers face lots of competition for their eyeballs – from videogames, to TV shows, to TikTok. That’s why MECH BRIGADE is written with even the most reluctant reader in mind. It’s a real page turner.”

Russell is no stranger to success in the children’s literary world, being the acclaimed author of the “SKYWAKE” trilogy, also published by Walker Books. The first installment, “SKYWAKE INVASION,” garnered significant recognition, being selected for the prestigious BookTrust School Library Pack, which distributed 20,000 copies to schools across the UK to promote reading among Year 7 to Year 9 pupils.

The “Skywake” series has enjoyed international publication and has been adapted into English-language audiobooks. Russell’s commitment to fostering a love for reading has led him to deliver talks across the UK, engaging with students at schools, libraries, festivals, and even at Aston Villa football ground during an event organized by the National Literacy Trust.

Reflecting on his journey, Russell said, “I never planned to become a children’s author, so it’s been a real privilege talking to young readers and encouraging them to start writing their own stories. Children’s publishing in the UK is in rude health right now, with the most diverse range of books we’ve ever seen.

“I always say a ‘reluctant reader’ is just a reader who hasn’t been given the right book yet. Nothing beats the feeling of reading a book that you just can’t put down and as study after study shows, reading for pleasure is a key indicator of a child’s future success, impacting everything from academic achievement, to employment, to emotional wellbeing. I hope MECH BRIGADE encourages young readers to turn off their phones and gamepads and join Miles on an adventure featuring giant mechs, sarcastic AI, and out of this world action.”

“MECH BRIGADE” is available at all good bookshops, promising to be a thrilling new read for young science fiction enthusiasts.