Shifnal RAF veteran appointed as national charity ambassador

Shifnal local RAF veteran Ann Hughes has joined the RAF’s leading welfare charity, the RAF Benevolent Fund, as one of their new ambassadors for 2025, following her personal journey of support from the Fund.

Ann Hughes has joined the RAF Benevolent Fund as one of their new ambassadors

This year, nine new ambassadors from across the UK join the existing programme, each bringing personal experiences of how the Fund has supported them – through practical, financial, or emotional assistance. From veterans rebuilding their lives after service, to families overcoming personal challenges, their stories highlight the life-changing impact of the Fund’s work.

Ann Hughes, 54, from Shifnal, Shropshire, served in the RAF Police for 19 years before being medically discharged in 2009, after her health deteriorated due to her diagnosis of secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). Ann reached out to the Fund for support and was provided a mobility scooter and an adapted house to meet her needs. Ann, her husband Mick, and daughter Lauren have been supported over the past 18 years with holidays through the Fund’s Disabled Holiday Trust.

- Advertisement -

Ann will represent the Fund in her new ambassador role at community events, engaging with the public and stakeholders, and sharing her lived experience to raise awareness of the Fund’s mission, to ensure that no member of the RAF Family faces adversity alone.

Ann said: “I am thrilled to join the RAF Benevolent Fund’s ambassador programme. The Fund has been like another family to me, and I am so grateful for their support. I’m excited to have the opportunity to give back through this programme, helping to raise awareness of the vital work of the Fund, and encourage those who may be in need to seek support.”

Air Vice-Marshal Chris Elliot, CEO of the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “We are proud to welcome our new cohort of ambassadors, who each bring a powerful combination of lived experience and deep understanding of the RAF Family. Having served themselves and benefitted from our support, they offer an authentic voice and a unique perspective. Their stories inspire connection, raise awareness, and remind us of the enduring strength and resilience within our community. We are honoured to have them as part of our amazing Fund team.”

The RAF Benevolent Fund provides financial, emotional, and practical assistance to serving and retired RAF personnel and their families. This includes grants to help with financial difficulty, mental health support, Airplay youth clubs, and more.