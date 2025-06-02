Newport Food Frenzy to return bigger than ever this September

Newport is gearing up for its annual culinary extravaganza, the Newport Food Frenzy, set to take place on Saturday, September 13, from 10 am to 4.30 pm.

Brown & Brown’s Mark Freeman and Karen Woodcock

This vibrant event, organised by the Newport (Shropshire) Chamber of Commerce, promises to transform the town into a foodie paradise, boasting over 50 stalls brimming with diverse food and drink experiences.

The Food Frenzy is a highlight for both locals and visitors, showcasing everything from local producers and street food vendors to national favorites. This year’s event is anticipated to be bigger and better than ever, thanks to the generous backing of headline sponsors Brown & Brown Insurance (formerly Henshalls).

Mark Freeman from Brown & Brown expressed the company’s enthusiasm for supporting the event, stating, “We are delighted to be supporting such an exciting and dynamic event which involves so many local businesses and organisations. It’s part of our commitment to the local community to assist with this kind of initiative, and it’s great to be able to give something back as a thank you to our loyal clients and the business community.”

Karen Woodcock, representing the organisers, highlighted the comprehensive nature of the event. “Newport’s food scene will take centre stage with restaurants and cafes offering themed menus, breakfasts and afternoon tea delights, as well as tasty treats from Newport Indoor Market,” she noted. Beyond the culinary delights, attendees can also enjoy entertainment from talented street performers.

For enhanced visitor experience, the Newport Food Frenzy now features a dedicated page on the allaboutnewport.co.uk website, allowing visitors to browse online listings and plan their culinary journey in advance. Newport’s welcoming atmosphere extends to furry friends, as the town is dog-friendly, and attendees are encouraged to bring their canine companions. Parking in the town and entry to the event are both free, ensuring accessibility for all.

The bustling stalls will stretch along St Mary’s Street, extending to the end of the High Street (by The Swan Inn), and further up the main High Street to the library island in the center of town.

For more information about the Newport Food Frenzy, interested parties can contact Karen Woodcock on 07973 385929 or email enquiries@newportshropshirechamber.co.uk.